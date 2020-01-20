In Richards' Words: Preparing to recognize our seniors

As the middle of our season comes to an end and championship season comes closer, our busy schedules of two or three swim meets a week begins to slow down.

This past week we had two away dual meets. The first meet was at Dickinson College against Carlisle High School. This meet was not like meets that we are used to, as it started much later than our other meets. With a 7 p.m. start, our team did not have morning practice that day. Instead we had practice before we headed over to Dickinson College. When we got to the pool, each of us got ready, warmed up and then finished warm up with our team cheers.

The meet ended with both sides of our team winning. The girls won 111.5–58.5 and the guys won 127–43.

The next day we had our normal practice and prepared for our meet on Thursday against Governor Mifflin. We had our normal scheduled morning swim meet practice and then at 1:30 part of the team was dismissed to travel to Governor Mifflin.

We all went into this meet knowing it would be a tough meet for us and that everyone would have to put their all into the races and put their all into supporting each other.

The meet ended with our guys winning 100-85 and our girls losing 81–104.