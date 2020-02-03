In Richards' Words: Preparing for Mid-Penns

With a blink of an eye the regular swim season has come to an end.

We ended our regular season with three meets. The first meet was on Tuesday, against Palmyra and McDevitt, a meet that offered some good competition on both the men’s and women’s side. Our women’s team ended up winning the meet against both teams, (216-64.50 and 216-31.50), while our guys team lost to both teams (89-123 and 89-100).

On Wednesday we had our normal practice as we have had throughout the season. Thursday, we started our day off with another morning practice and ended our day with another meet against Central Dauphin. Both of our teams ended up winning the meet (98-72 on the guys side and 126-52 on the girl’s side).

On Friday we had another meet, but this was a non-scored meet as it was a “fast time” meet. This meet included our team, North Penn, Wilson, and Hershey. The main purpose for this meet was for everyone to get a chance to post good times and possibly get some more qualifying times for Mid-Penns. After traveling for almost two hours on the bus, some people wore their tech suits and then everyone got ready and started warm-ups.