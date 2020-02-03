In Richards' Words: Preparing for Mid-Penns

With a blink of an eye the regular swim season has come to an end.
We ended our regular season with three meets. The first meet was on Tuesday, against Palmyra and McDevitt, a meet that offered some good competition on both the men’s and women’s side. Our women’s team ended up winning the meet against both teams, (216-64.50 and 216-31.50), while our guys team lost to both teams (89-123 and 89-100).
On Wednesday we had our normal practice as we have had throughout the season. Thursday, we started our day off with another morning practice and ended our day with another meet against Central Dauphin. Both of our teams ended up winning the meet (98-72 on the guys side and 126-52 on the girl’s side).
On Friday we had another meet, but this was a non-scored meet as it was a “fast time” meet. This meet included our team, North Penn, Wilson, and Hershey. The main purpose for this meet was for everyone to get a chance to post good times and possibly get some more qualifying times for Mid-Penns. After traveling for almost two hours on the bus, some people wore their tech suits and then everyone got ready and started warm-ups.
When the meet started, everyone on our team got hyped and everyone tried their best in all their events. A lot of people on our team got their best times of the season and this gave everyone a glimpse into what is expected in the postseason.On Saturday some of the girls on the team got together and decorated posters for the divers.
This week is going to be an exciting and busy week for both the swimmers and the divers. As we have our Mid-Penn dinner on Tuesday after practice, then our divers have Mid-Penn diving on Wednesday night where most of us will come out to support with our signs we made for them, and then we have Mid-Penn swimming on Friday and Saturday.
As the regular season comes to an end everyone is becoming more hyped and more motivated to try their absolute best as Mid-Penns might be some peoples last meet of the season, or their high school swimming career.