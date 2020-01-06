After a week of practicing over holiday break, the Cumberland Valley swimming and diving team is ready for the new year.
We started the year off with a meet against Souderton. This was the first time we have swam against them and they had offered us a lot of good competition. The morning of the meet, we had our usual morning swim meet practice. At the end of practice our coach told us a story about how he used to coach the Souderton coach and how they both were excited to have their teams swim against each other.
When we got to the meet after a long bus ride, all of us were ready to race. We all warmed up, did our team cheer and prepared to put our best effort into the pool. Throughout the whole meet the score was very close, each team putting their all into each of the races. On the girl’s side, we were down by three points and it came down to the last few events, which had ended with both girls teams tying. Our guys ended up winning the meet by just five points.
This was a good start to the new year, and we used this meet to help us stay motivated. The next day we started practice with a team meeting to get us ready for our busy schedule in January. Then on Saturday we had an early start to the day, as most of our team traveled to Bucknell University for our New Years Challenge Invitational. This meet included eight different teams who all offered a lot of competition. This meet is always exciting for our team, as we get to see and race against people that we already raced and people that we have not yet gotten the chance to race. It also gives us a glimpse into the championship season, which is coming up quickly.
As the amount of days until Mid-Penn's shortens, each of us get more and more motivated to try our best at the upcoming meets. We are excited for some good races this coming week at our tri-meet against Trinity and Mechanicsburg and then our dual meet against Chambersburg.