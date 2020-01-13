This week was another busy week for the Eagles.
On Tuesday we had a tri-meet scheduled against Trinity and Mechanicsburg. We started the day off with our regular swim meet morning practice and after practice the girls team dressed up in their “routfits” to show some team spirit to get us ready for the meet. Halfway through our school day, we found out that the meet was postponed to Wednesday due to the weather. So, the next day we had our meet. This meet is another one of our exciting meets, as many of us swim on the same club team as some of the swimmers on both the Trinity and Mechanicsburg teams. It is also exciting for us because it gives each of us a chance to swim events that we normally do not swim. The meet ended with both of our teams winning.
The next day we had our dual meet against Chambersburg, which brings good competition on the guys side. For our guys team, this is a big meet as Chambersburg beat our guys two years ago and it is always a big deal when Chambersburg beats us in any sporting events. As a team, we traveled to Chambersburg and once we got there our coach had a meeting with the guys to get them ready for their races, and to make sure everyone works as a team to support each other.
When the meet started everyone was ready to put their all into the races. Throughout the whole meet, each guy's race was close. When it came close to the end of the meet, the last few events determined who ended up winning the meet. Both sides of our team put as much effort as they could into each event, ending with our girls winning 128.5 to 41.5 and our guys losing by just four points, with the score of 83 to 87. Our guys may have lost again to Chambersburg, and they were upset at first, but every one of them took that moment as a time to learn what everyone needs to work on. This meet also taught each of us how supporting each other more changes the environment of the meet in a positive way.
After a tiring week, we are all ready for another busy week as we have two away meets this week. One against Carlisle and the other against Governor Mifflin. Along with our two away meets, on Friday the underclassmen will have the chance to decorate the senior's lockers to get ready for senior night, which is coming up quickly.