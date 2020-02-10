In Richards' Words: Being the most supportive in the postseason

As another week goes by, the season becomes more exciting and more emotional.

For some, it was their last high school meet ever and for others it was either their last meet of the season or just the start of their postseason.

The week started off with our annual Mid-Penn pasta dinner after practice. Everyone from the team meets in the cafeteria to have dinner together as we all prepare for the start of postseason. The next day we had a shortened practice due to Mid-Penn Diving Championships, where we had all our divers competing. Some of the swimmers on the team came out after practice and sat in the stands with the signs we made to support our divers.

At the end of the night, each of the divers had received medals for their performances. The rest of the week consisted of shorter taper practices as Mid-Penn Swimming Championships were over the weekend. Each day of practice, everyone focused on the little things in the pool such as turns, finishes and starts. Everyone was beginning to become more hype as Friday came closer.