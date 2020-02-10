In Richards' Words: Being the most supportive in the postseason

As another week goes by, the season becomes more exciting and more emotional.
For some, it was their last high school meet ever and for others it was either their last meet of the season or just the start of their postseason.
The week started off with our annual Mid-Penn pasta dinner after practice. Everyone from the team meets in the cafeteria to have dinner together as we all prepare for the start of postseason. The next day we had a shortened practice due to Mid-Penn Diving Championships, where we had all our divers competing. Some of the swimmers on the team came out after practice and sat in the stands with the signs we made to support our divers.
At the end of the night, each of the divers had received medals for their performances. The rest of the week consisted of shorter taper practices as Mid-Penn Swimming Championships were over the weekend. Each day of practice, everyone focused on the little things in the pool such as turns, finishes and starts. Everyone was beginning to become more hype as Friday came closer.
When Friday came around everyone who qualified for Mid-Penn’s got out of school early and headed down to the pool for a quick team meeting before getting something to eat quickly and warming up. From the start of the meet, everyone was trying their hardest and many had swam their best times. By the end of Friday night, both the guys and girls’ teams were in second place. Saturday came around and everyone was ready to unleash some more speed. As the day went on, more people ended up getting some of their best times. Many pool and team records were set over the weekend. One team record was made by one of our freshman girls, Kamryn Barone, who set the record and won gold in the 100 breaststroke by .02 seconds.
The girls ended up finishing Mid-Penn’s in second place overall, while our boys finished in third. Overall, everyone had tried their best, and some had set new team, pool and personal records. For some, this was a great way to end their high school swimming career, supporting and swimming against their teammates in the postseason. Now, it is time for everyone who made it to districts to stay motivated and keep supporting each other as they make their way through the rest of the postseason.