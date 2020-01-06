What a month it has been for the wrestlers and coaches.
We had our first match at Cumberland Valley on Dec. 11. The boys took home a hard loss, but they all wrestled hard.
Dec. 13 and 14 we hosted the Carlisle Classic. We were missing some of our wrestlers, but the boys had a great turnout that weekend, taking first for the second year in a row. During the classic, the managers and I recorded all the matches and wrote brackets for the first-place winners of each weight class. The boys wrestled Chambersburg at home on the 19th, taking home another hard loss.
All of us traveled to West Mifflin on the 27th, where the boys wrestled a good weekend, placing fourth out of 31 teams. On Jan. 2, the boys wrestled Bermudian Springs at Bermudian. We were missing some of our wrestlers, but they wrestled hard. The team wrestled at Garnet Valley on Jan. 3, placing first.
Our next tournament is Jan. 11 at Mifflin. The boys are hoping to wrestle hard and come home placing in the Top 3. Until then, the boys will keep practicing hard during the week for their tournaments and matches.