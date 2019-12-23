Hello, my name is Kia Petsinis. I am a senior at Carlisle High School and am going on my seventh year of being the wrestling manager.
I started wrestling in the sixth grade. I was at my brother's elementary practice and Coach Joe Wilson came up to me and asked if I was willing to be the junior high manager. I came into the wrestling room the next day and learned how to mop the mats, score and how to hand out uniforms and singlets.
During practices, I mop the mats before they start practice then sit on the side of the mat in case they need ice, tape, etc. At the end of practice, the boys check their weights and then I mop the mat again. During match days at home, we set the mats up in either the McGowan gym or the Swartz gym. After the wrestlers tape the mat, the managers and I mop the mats before the match starts.
I sit at the head scorer's table and keep score. While the match goes on, we have one or two other managers record all the matches. For away matches, we go on a bus and when we arrive the boys go weigh in. Then, as a typical home match would, I score at the table and the other managers record.
I look forward to wrestling every day and I am thankful that coach Wilson had me be a big part of it all these years.