In Kutulakis' Words: What basketball taught me

Many things shape us as people. They influence our decisions, our opinions, our character, our traits, actions and our reactions.

My last basketball season as a Bulldog has proven that basketball is more than just basketball — it truly shapes us into the adults that we become.

At the beginning of the season our team set goals that we desired to achieve by the end of the season.

Unfortunately, we faced many unplanned obstacles and unfortunate events that ultimately determined our lack of success in completing those goals. In just this past week, we were lacking a starting player due to a concussion. Additionally, we lost two major deciding games by just a few points.

Experiences like those teach us how to react to certain situations. We learn to either rise to the occasion and overcome the obstacle, or fall and give up because things get tough.

Basketball has taught me to be resilient. It has taught me that when I face an obstacle I cannot give up. I have to regroup, refresh and fight even harder the next day. It has taught me that hard work does pay off.

It has taught me that when things get tough it is easier to get through when you have a group of people that have your back and are supporting you through it all.