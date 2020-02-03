In Kutulakis' Words: We made it

This upcoming week my whole basketball career comes to an end.

I always knew that this day would come, but now that it is finally here it seems surreal. For years I have spent the majority of my time dedicated to basketball. I have put in countless hours in the gym practicing, going over plays, running, shooting and watching film. The immense amount of time spent with my teammates has developed us into a family that will be in my life forever. Now it is all coming to a close.

Throughout the years there have been many good times, many laughs, many smiles and many celebrations. There have also been a multitude of struggles, lows, tears, obstacles and hardships. Nothing about basketball has been easy. Nothing ever comes easy to the Lady Bulldog basketball team. We have had to work for every little thing. There have been many times where it would have just been easier to give up and quit rather than push through and persevere. Each season the same thing happens. It starts out hopeful, light and happy. Then, things get harder, everyone gets tired, everyone grows sore and it becomes difficult to find the positives among all of the negativity.

