In Kutulakis' Words: We made it

This upcoming week my whole basketball career comes to an end.
I always knew that this day would come, but now that it is finally here it seems surreal. For years I have spent the majority of my time dedicated to basketball. I have put in countless hours in the gym practicing, going over plays, running, shooting and watching film. The immense amount of time spent with my teammates has developed us into a family that will be in my life forever. Now it is all coming to a close.
Throughout the years there have been many good times, many laughs, many smiles and many celebrations. There have also been a multitude of struggles, lows, tears, obstacles and hardships. Nothing about basketball has been easy. Nothing ever comes easy to the Lady Bulldog basketball team. We have had to work for every little thing. There have been many times where it would have just been easier to give up and quit rather than push through and persevere. Each season the same thing happens. It starts out hopeful, light and happy. Then, things get harder, everyone gets tired, everyone grows sore and it becomes difficult to find the positives among all of the negativity.
You have free articles remaining.
Throughout all of my years playing Lady Bulldog basketball it has always been the same. Everyone doubts our team. They always expect us to lose, they have no faith in us. No one knows how hard we work each and every day. No one knows how much time and effort we put in. No one knows about the sacrifices that we make. No one comes to support our games. The girls basketball team never gets a student section. We don’t even have enough fans for the starting five to throw rally towels to. Often times the opposing team even has more fans than we do at our own home game.
When there is no support from outside of the team, we have to rely on our own teammates to believe in us and pick us up when we are down. I have been so fortunate to be able to have teammates in my life that have stuck by my side, supported me and made me strong.
Additionally, coaching staff is not the most well-liked in the area. They are known to be more like military drill sergeants than high school basketball coaches. I can definitely say that they are tough on us, but I do believe that they mean well and want the best for us. Although they sometimes are extremely hard on us, I know that their intentions are to push us to our full potential. They have stuck by us when no one else has. We really are a family.
You have to grow thick skin if you want to play Lady Bulldog high school basketball. You have to be tough — mentally, physically and emotionally. It is hard work and very challenging. In the end, however, when, and if you make it, it is very rewarding to be able to say you made it because many people don’t.
So here I am, I made it. I am so proud of my senior classmates and myself. We made it class of 2020.