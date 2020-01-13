This week concluded the first half of the 2019-2020 basketball season. We faced every opponent once. We played half of the total games that we will play this season. I played some of my non-conference opponents for the last time in my career.
I am proud to say that after our goals were reset last week, steps have already been taken to achieve them. Our team regrouped and refocused. We started to have more fun and enjoyed playing the game of basketball again. The steps taken forward last week allowed us to get an important win against Waynesboro. That win gave our team hope again. It was evident that the fire was growing inside our eyes again. It is my hope that the fire is not just a spark. I hope that it is a flame, and I hope that the flame is long-lasting. I hope that the flame turns into a flaming heart that will not only last for the rest of this season, but for the rest of our lives. I hope years from now we all still have that flaming heart and passion that the Big Spring girls basketball program gave us. We will always have that to share and keep our bonds together.
As the midpoint of the season has already come and gone, I see the finish line in close view. Graduation is inching closer each day, and that means that my senior basketball season is already wrapping up. I have dedicated countless hours in the gym throughout my school years and it is surreal to think that it will all be over so soon. All I can do now is make the most of my last few games and turn each one into memories that will last for a lifetime. It will always be more than a game and we will always be more than just teammates. It is more than just a basketball program. This is Bulldog basketball and I am so proud to be a part of it.