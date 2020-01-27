In Kutulakis' Words: The roller coaster that is basketball

Basketball season is the definition of a roller coaster ride.
It has its highs, and it has its lows. There is a peak in the season, but sometimes there are also major drops and twists and loops that are the struggles and obstacles that we face. Just like a roller coaster, we work extremely hard to make it to the top of our peak and sometimes we are able to ride that high for a while and enjoy the ride. Other times we are just going along and all of the sudden we start spiraling down uncontrollably.
The roller coaster ride can be fun, but it can also be scary. It can be thrilling and exciting, or it can be boring. It is whatever you make it. You can learn to ride the highs and learn from the lows. You can learn to make the experience fun and memorable. That is what we strive to do.
This season has not been perfect for the Lady Bulldogs, and it seems like it never is. However, we are fighters and we have learned how to have fun and control the roller coaster ride. This past Saturday, we faced Middletown High School, and that game alone was a big roller coaster. Even our coaches admitted that there were many highs and there were some lows that we faced throughout the game, but regardless we stuck together and stayed on the ride. It was close throughout the entire game, and we ended up going into overtime. That was our peak. We made it to the top. Then, we played our hearts out and finished the ride on a high with a win.
Basketball can be a scary roller coaster ride, but don't we all love the thrill and always want to ride again? I know I do.