This week was a big step in our season as Lady Bulldogs. Last week concluded with some tough losses. Things were just not going our way and we could not get into a groove. We could not seem to execute together offensively. Plus, our defense just did not seem up to par compared to the normal defense that we pride ourselves with. The team became discouraged that our season was not off to the start that we had hoped and intended for.
We could not figure out what the problem was, and to us it seemed like we were doing everything right. We put in countless hours of practicing on the court and we worked hard every night. Spending so much time together makes the team grow very close as a family, so it was baffling us as to why we seemed like strangers on the court.
Our coaches had a hard time figuring it out too and everyone grew frustrated. We had many heart-to-heart conversations between the coaches, players and between players. Nothing seemed to help. Finally, we decided to refresh and start again. We came out on Saturday like a new team with a new season ahead. A shoot-around practice started our Saturday morning and things just felt different. It felt different in a good way. Later that afternoon; we approached the court to play our next game. We came out more fired up and bright-eyed than ever.
You have free articles remaining.
The main goal for us was to play the game like it was our last and lay everything out on the court as if we never got to play again. We wanted to play not for ourselves, but for our team. Our intentions were to create opportunities for our other teammates and allow them to have success to create a success for our team.
That game changed everything for us. It changed our mindset. It changed our attitudes. It grew our love for each other and the game. We are now stronger than ever. Not only did we win, but we got our groove back. For the first time this season we were genuinely happy and proud after a game. We felt good and we now have hope, drive and passion again. It makes me so excited to see what big things are to come for our little team.