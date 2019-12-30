This has been a challenging week for me personally. I have been struggling with a combination of strep throat and a virus for the entire week, and I am continuing the trek to this second. Not only has being sick been hard for me to face just because it is miserable and painful, but it has also been difficult not being able to do anything over my winter break. However, the worst part of it all has been being restricted from spending time with my basketball family and playing in my last holiday tournament.
Bound to my bedroom all week, I have had more than enough time to think, which is rare because I am usually so busy. I have thought about various things, but something that has stood out to me is my involvement in basketball. I spend so much time practicing and playing basketball that I do not ever realize how little time I spend at my actual home with my actual family. Yet, spending so much time with my teammates makes us turn into a real family. They truly are my best friends and being away from them for more than a day is hard for me, let alone a whole week.
This week was our annual Holiday Classic Tournament and it was my last year to play in it. It was hard for me to miss playing in it, especially because I had absolutely no control over my illness and I had been trying everything possible to get healthier as soon as possible. However, it was much harder for me to think of how I could not be there to play with and for my team. I do not play for myself. I play for my team. I create plays for my teammates in order to score, no matter who it is, so we can win. I leave everything on the floor for my team because we are a family and family never lets family down.
I love our little family and I cannot wait to have a little reunion when I get back. I know that we are going to be friends for a lifetime.