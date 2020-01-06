This week started the beginning of the new year. The new year symbolizes many things. It is a fresh start, a new chapter, another chance. It represents hope and positivity.
Along with the new year, the second half of the winter 2019-2020 season is approaching. That gives us the perfect opportunity to make the second half of the season whatever we want it to be. As a team we have goals, and we plan to achieve those goals in the new year. We will put the negatives, losses and hardships behind us and we will start fresh. Now we will move forward with our heads held high and our eyes on the prize. As a captain I plan to motivate our team and rejuvenate our hearts. I want everyone to come into the second half of the new season with a reignited passion and desire.
The new year also reminds us how fast time flies. It makes us put things into perspective and really value each and every game that we get to play. As a senior this year, I have really seen the season move quickly. It feels like it just started yesterday, and now we are about to start the second half and my senior night is in near sight.
The second half of the season presents us with many opportunities. We are very fortunate to be able to face a majority of our opponents once again. We get another chance to work a little harder, fight a little more and grow a little stronger. The Lady Bulldogs plan to take this chance and we wish to come out on top. We desire to take all of the previous losses and turn them into wins. We want to have a success story in 2020 and that is just what we will do.