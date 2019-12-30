West Shore hockey had the whole week off this past week due to the holidays.
Heading into break we’ve played two-thirds of our games and currently sit a top the Viola Division with a record of 11-1. I contribute our success to our high powered offense and our stellar goaltending out of Alex Rigling.
West shore as many people know consists of players from both Cedar Cliff High School and Red Land High School, which are the schools that make up the West Shore Shore District. The past Monday was the annual alumni game played between the alumni of each school. That game is played mostly for fun, but make no mistake, players out there want to win because of the giant rivalry the two schools have in every other sport and activity.
As a Cedar Cliff student, I can gladly say that the Cedar Cliff alumni came away with a W over Red Land. During the game one of our assistant coaches, known as coach Bobby, even suited up for the action. In one of Red Land's offensive zone possession coaches had a puck come right to him in a prime shooting location. Coach Bobby wound up for a big slap shot that everyone thought was going to go right through the goalie. Turns out the shot missed the net by a mile and didn’t leave the ice. That got a pretty solid laugh out of everyone expecting much more.
Coming out of break we hit the final six games of our season and we plan on keeping up our great play in order to put ourselves in the best position to win the Viola Cup.