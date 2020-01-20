In Daily's Words: Senior night

West Shore started the week with a game against Penn Manor.

Since our senior night was canceled the week before, our senior night was be this game. Senior night was great thanks to West Shore’s President, Allison Zortman, and many other helping hands. All seniors were escorted by their parents and a short bio was read about them. In most sports on senior night all seniors start the game. This was the case with Christian Holtzappw at center, Evan Stock and Huy Nguyen at the wings, with Tanner Pressley and myself on defense and lastly the starting goaltender Alex Rigling.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Scoring started off early with a goal from Christian Holtzapple and another tally shortly after from Tanner Pressley. At the end of the first we led 2-0, but we knew that last time a team led 2-0 in this matchup it went downhill for the leading team, so we were sure to keep the foot on the pedal. About five minutes into the second, Tanner Pressley found the back of the net for the second time and about two minutes later, Conner Winski also found the back of the net and ended the night with an impressive four points.

Towards the end of the period Christian Holtzapple got his second of the night as well. Heading into the third with a 5-1 lead, we were looking to seal the deal and we did as Josh Struasbaugh buried one on the power play.

Walking out of the rink with a 6-1 win moved us to 14-1, still sitting in first place with Twin Valley hot on our tail. With the final three games of the season we plan to work hard in order for us to secure the No. 1 spot as we head into playoffs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0