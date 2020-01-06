West Shore had their first game back from break on Friday in Lancaster against the Penn Manor Comets.
Coming off of the break many of our guys were a little rusty due to the lack of ice time that comes with large breaks. This showed in the first period of our tilly with an early power play goal by the Comets and another goal towards the end of the period. Our boys were determined to turn the tide in the second period, and we sure did as we put up seven unanswered goals in the second in one of our best, if not the best, period of hockey we played all year.
The first goal came from Nolan Zortman, who was in front of the net and revived an absolute dime from Zack Sooy, which he had no trouble burying. The second goal came from Christian Holtzapple, who tried to center the puck, but ended up bouncing off a defender and finding the back of the net. The third goal came from Conner Winski off a beautiful back door feed from Christian Holtzapple. Our fourth tally came from Zack Sooy, who rushed the puck up the ice and finished with a beautiful power move to the net where he buried the puck.
The final three goals all came from Nolan Zortman who erupted offensively, finishing with four goals on the night. The final score of the game was 7-3, moving Shore to 12-1 still sitting on top of the Viola Division. With five games remaining we start the home stretch of our season and plan to keep working hard as we set out to achieve our ultimate goal of being Viola Cup champs.