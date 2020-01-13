West Shore’s week started with a Wednesday night practice where we worked on things like skating and defensive zone coverage.
West Shore had only one game this week, which happened to be senior night. The game was set for Friday night against Manheim Central, but due to the lack of players for Manheim Central they had to forfeit the game. Although as a team West Shore had a pretty quiet week, two of Shore's players had the exact opposite of a quiet week. As any hockey player knows, pond hockey is one of the most fun things you can do with your teammates. Myself and goaltender Alex Rigling decided to go to a local pond on Thursday, which had been used by West Shore players in the past.
Due to how cold it had been earlier in the week we figured the pond would be frozen. Once we arrived the pond did seem to be frozen. Alex went out to test the ice while I was lacing up my skates. Suddenly, Alex hit a weak spot and the ice broke under Alex, causing him to go into the ice cold water. Soon after, I walked out on the ice to try to help him out, but the ice soon broke under me as well. In order to get out we had to break the ice until we reached a spot were we could get up onto the ice.
Freezing, we were sitting in Alex’s car which was our source of warmth. After that, we went to Alex’s house where we were able to warm up. Although during the affair there seemed to be no positives, it turned out to be a great story to tell. Shore will have the senior night on Monday when we take on Penn Manor.