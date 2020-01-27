In Daily's Words: A busy week

West Shore started the week off with an away tilt against Cedar Crest.
Shore went down early but soon after defenseman Zack Sooy tied it up. Soon after, Mason Spong buried one right off a face off to put Shore up 2-1. Our lead was short lived as Cedar Crest answered with two goals putting them ahead 4-2. Christian Holtzapple then scored one at the end of the second hoping to spark a comeback.
Unfortunately, West Shore couldn’t find the back of the net in the third period, resulting in a 5-3 loss. We were sure to not let this game cripple our focus as we had a productive practice Wednesday night as we prepared for our game Friday against the defending champs Warwick Warriors.
We came out ready to play Friday as Zack Sooy netted one just 37 seconds in. Christian Holtzapple and Mason Spong were also able to find the net later that period resulting in a 3-0 lead at the end of the first.
The boys continued their success into the second period when Tanner Pressley found the back of the net just 39 seconds into the second. Just 21 seconds later, Huy Nguyen found the twine. Late in the second Christian Holtzapple got his second of the game making it 6-0. Unfortunately, an early third-period goal from Warwick ended goaltender Alex Rigling’s shutout hopes. Later in the third, Conner Winski seal the deal with a goal resulting in a strong bounce-back 7-1 win moving West Shore to 14-2 on the season.
This win also clinched a first-round bye for Shore puck.