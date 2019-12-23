West Shore’s week started off a bit rocky when we suffered our first loss of the season against Central York.
We knew this was going to be a tough game when earlier in the season we nearly lost to them in what ended up being a comeback W. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said about this meeting. Although we felt we were controlling play, we just couldn’t seem to find a way to put one in the back of the net.
The first goal of the game was scored about halfway through the third off an offensive zone draw for Central York. The puck kicked around then found a Panther’s stick for an easy tap in. The final score ended up being 3-0 with two empty netter's late in the third.
You have free articles remaining.
After the game, we were sure to put that loss in the rearview mirror as we prepared for our matchup with Elizabethtown on Friday. Coach kept practice light before the break with a three-on-three tournament on Wednesday.
From the start of the game Friday, West Shore was getting the better of the play, but we still couldn’t seem to find the back of the net until Christian Holtzapple buried one late in the first. This jump-started the offense because just six seconds into the second Tanner Pressly found the back of the net. Just 25 seconds later, Conner Winski also buried one. Christian Holtzapple and myself sealed the win with one goal each later in the second.
This win was crucial as it reset our confidence and left us off on the right foot heading into the break.