'I didn't want them to leave yet': Mechanicsburg girls basketball finding bittersweet closure after historic season ends abruptly

Pardon the Mechanicsburg girls basketball team for not being fully versed on the looming threat of the coronavirus back in early March.
They were blissfully busy trying to conclude the greatest season in program history and one of the best any team of Wildcats in any sport ever had.
Consider Logan Nutt, Talia Gilliard, Jenna Skurcenski and the rest of the crew now fully caught up.
A month since they beat Springfield-Delco with a dramatic 36-35 victory in the final seconds off free throws from blossoming junior Gilliard, their entire season unceremoniously ended.
They will never get to compete in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals, which would’ve been a first for any Mechanicsburg basketball team. They will never get to send off the three seniors — Nutt, Skurcenski and Anita Laudenslager — with an emotional goodbye in the locker room after the final game of the season.
They will never truly know just how good they could’ve been.
“I think about that with graduation, too. Everyone has worked so hard for so long,” Nutt said. “I feel like for a lot of us there’s going to be this unfinished business.”
‘My heart kind of dropped’
Nutt said she was upset and hurt more when the PIAA announced March 12 it was postponing the remaining basketball championships for two weeks.
The Wildcats were barely 12 hours removed from their historic win. Everyone wanted to get to that Saturday, to take on District 1 fifth seed Villa Maria and fight for one of the final four spots in the classification. It was hardly unreasonable to consider Mechanicsburg (26-3) a favorite in that game.
In the weeks since, Nutt hoped for the best but prepared for the worst.
But even as the situation grew dire in many parts of the country and the likelihood of the state championships being cancelled grew ever likelier, it was still a painful moment Thursday afternoon when the PIAA finally pulled the plug on the rest of the 2020 athletic calendar.
Most of the team would rather lose than never get to play at all.
“I think it really hit when they officially put it out,” Skurcenski said. “I think we were all kind of hoping it would blow over quicker than it was proven to.”
Nutt was brought to tears, she said, by Gilliard’s first message in the team’s group text chat minutes after the announcement.
“As soon as I found out, my heart kind of dropped,” said Gilliard, who now must wait until her own senior season to break 1,000 points — she sits at 983 at present. “I really wanted to finish out this season and see how far we can go. And then [I thought about the seniors]. … I didn’t want them to leave yet.”
“I sent some texts,” said head coach Clay McAllister, who also lost his baseball season with the cancellation. “I told them I was proud of them, I told them I was sorry for them. That we would find a way at some point in time to get together and bring this thing to a close.”
But the seniors — Nutt, Skurcenski and Laudenslager — lose the most out of this group. Hours before the PIAA’s announcement, Gov. Tom Wolf announced all schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year. The trio lost all the typical senior benchmarks nearly everyone experiences without a second thought — senior nights with their team, prom, graduation, senior week. That is all gone.
“We’re all stuck and home, it’s not like we can all go out and talk with everybody,” Nutt said. “It’s upsetting to me how it’s looking like everything’s going to end. … I think our class right now is in a very difficult position.”
That might be the worst part, Nutt said. Typically, after the final game of the season, a team stays in the locker room a bit longer. It’s the final chance for many of them to say goodbye as teammates. Underclassmen, with tears in their eyes, can thank the seniors for leading them, taking them under their wings, inviting them to their homes.
It’s cathartic, Nutt said. She remembers vividly what it was like to say those things to the seniors she admired last year when Mechanicsburg lost in the state second round.
“That final game means a lot. I remember last year specifically, I loved those seniors so much,” she said. “You’re finally able to let everything out.”
“I think we kind of had that moment [on our phones] when we all realized that when it was cancelled,” Skurcenski said. “Obviously, it wasn’t as impactful as it would’ve been.”
‘Living through history’
The past few weeks have forced the entire team to grow quicker than they could’ve realized.
The Wildcats learned about social distancing, flattening the curve and the severity of a virus that has wreaked havoc across the globe.
Skurcenski’s mom works as a family practice doctor, and her dad is in charge if UPMC Pinnacle West Shore’s emergency room, where she said he’s in charge of setting up testing centers. Gilliard’s maternal grandmother has an autoimmune disorder that leaves her particularly susceptible — Gilliard has not seen her grandmother since mid-February, when the family first learned COVID-19 was stateside, and may not be able to for many months.
They realize this is a defining moment in their lives, a global crisis fundamentally altering everyone’s way of life.
“We are living through history right now,” Nutt said.
They recognize their plight is miniscule in comparison to those who have died from the virus, have been put into a coma and on a ventilator, or those doctors and nurses fighting to save lives.
“They’re feeling almost selfish if they feel bad, if that makes sense,” McAllister said. “They know the gravity of it, they know people are getting sick, but in their own world, it’s still painful.”
The pain is eased for Skurcenski, who will play soccer next year at Messiah, and Nutt, who is a Mansfield women’s basketball commit. It’s unclear if their collegiate freshman seasons will be impacted by the pandemic in the coming months, but they still should have a long collegiate career to look forward to.
“My life will not revolve around my senior year of high school,” Nutt said.
“I would say that it really made me realize that nothing in this world is guaranteed,” Skurcenski said.
And Gilliard will be at the center of perhaps another long Wildcats run next year before embarking on her own collegiate career, perhaps with a Division I program.
“It also gives me a greater appreciation for basketball because I can’t do anything with basketball right now,” Gilliard said. “It kind of feels like part of me is missing.”
Unfinished business
Mechanicsburg is in the middle of a window of success it’s rarely experienced.
Two seasons ago, the team finished 8-14 as injuries ravaged the roster before the season began. It was the nadir before a rapid ascent to unprecedented success.
Last year, as Gilliard became a dynamic scoring threat, the Wildcats surprised many with a PIAA second-round appearance. Along the way, athletic director Seth Pehanich said, they’ve carried the community.
“It’s the other accomplishments that not everyone gets to see that you are most proud of,” he said in an email last week. “The way they carried themselves in the hallways as leaders of our school, the work they did with the Ronald McDonald house, or just walking into practice and seeing how much they enjoyed being around their coaches and teammates is what made them successful.”
Next year, if the team stays healthy and the youngsters grow in their new roles with Nutt and Skurcenski now gone, could be another historic season. Perhaps it’ll include their first District 3 title, or a state semifinal appearance — or more.
But that’s not guaranteed.
Before a new season begins, McAllister asks alumnae to send a letter to the new team. He typically reads them before the first game. Former teammates express encouragement and pride for the girls still on the team.
Next season, it’s Nutt, Skurcenski and Laudenslager’s turn to join the tradition.
They leave behind a new core that includes Gilliard, Emma Castilla, Allison Schrass — who made a dramatic return in states after tearing her ACL in the summer — that now has unfinished business.
This year’s seniors will be cheering them on — hard. In a small way, 2021’s success may belong spiritually to those from 2020.
“I’ll always be a teammate,” Nutt said. “They better go out next year and do even better, or I’m gonna be mad.”
