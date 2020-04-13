'I didn't want them to leave yet': Mechanicsburg girls basketball finding bittersweet closure after historic season ends abruptly

“I sent some texts,” said head coach Clay McAllister, who also lost his baseball season with the cancellation. “I told them I was proud of them, I told them I was sorry for them. That we would find a way at some point in time to get together and bring this thing to a close.”

But the seniors — Nutt, Skurcenski and Laudenslager — lose the most out of this group. Hours before the PIAA’s announcement, Gov. Tom Wolf announced all schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year. The trio lost all the typical senior benchmarks nearly everyone experiences without a second thought — senior nights with their team, prom, graduation, senior week. That is all gone.

“We’re all stuck and home, it’s not like we can all go out and talk with everybody,” Nutt said. “It’s upsetting to me how it’s looking like everything’s going to end. … I think our class right now is in a very difficult position.”

That might be the worst part, Nutt said. Typically, after the final game of the season, a team stays in the locker room a bit longer. It’s the final chance for many of them to say goodbye as teammates. Underclassmen, with tears in their eyes, can thank the seniors for leading them, taking them under their wings, inviting them to their homes.