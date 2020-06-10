HS & Youth Sports: Gov. Tom Wolf releases broad return-to-play guidelines for counties in yellow, green phases

Gov. Tom Wolf released broad reopening guidelines for sports throughout Pennsylvania, the first step in getting youth, high school and college sports back in the Keystone State in the coming months.
The guidelines came out Wednesday morning after weeks of anticipation. The outline, which covers everything from pro to youth sports, was broad and leaves questions that must still be answered. But for now it should provide enough information for teams to get on the practice field and eventually begin playing games.
The most important news is the governor’s office is allowing sports to resume under the green and yellow phase of the state’s coronavirus reopening guidelines, a departure from previous decisions that barred all sports until green phase. There are more severe restrictions for sports in yellow phase, but the announcement allows nearly all of the state to bring back sports in some fashion sooner than anticipated.
Local governing bodies and school districts can place stricter guidelines than the state’s.
“Pennsylvania has some of the best athletes and teams in the country and they can now begin to safely return to organized sports,” Wolf said during his afternoon press conference. “This guidance balances keeping student athletes safe from COVID-19 while allowing them to participate in an important part of their lives."
"Allowing voluntary activities to commence at PIAA member schools as early as the approval by the local board is a significant move to allow students to be students," PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said in a statement from the PIAA. "We are very appreciative and supportive of the Governor's staff and [Department of Education] for allowing our input and having discussion of opening schools for voluntary workouts and activities."
It’s likely most, if not all, schools will begin offseason workouts as soon as possible. The PIAA a month ago allowed teams to resume voluntary offseason workouts — fall sports cannot hold preseason practices until mid-August as per usual — once given the all clear from the governor. Wednesday’s guidelines allowing sports in yellow phase opens up the possibility of quickly returning to workouts for a significantly higher number of schools in the state than previously expected.
Here is what to know about the different levels of athletics and the guidelines each face:
High schools
- Schools will have one immediate hurdle — the state is requiring them to formulate an “Athletics Health and Safety Plan aligning to the PDE Preliminary Guidance for Phased Reopening of Pre-K to 12 Schools prior to conducting sports-related activities with students” which must then be approved by the school board. The plan does not need to be approved by the departments of Health or Education.
- Schools must follow the gathering limitations for yellow or green phase, whichever their county is in at the time. For yellow, that means no more than 25 people at one time; for green, that means no more than 250 people. Adding perhaps some confusion is an accompanying lien that states facilities cannot exceed 50% of total occupancy.
- No “visitors or spectators” are allowed in either phase at this time. The guidelines state that may change depending “upon future health conditions within the state and local communities.”
The rush to return: How Pennsylvania’s reopening plan for high school sports compares to other states
HS Sports: How athletic directors have been preparing while waiting for safety guidelines from PIAA, state
Read the NFHS guidelines for safe high school sports competition in 2020-21: Phased return to activity, safety and sanitization, attendance and masks
Colleges
- The state’s guidelines apply to NCAA sanctioned, club and recreational sports on campus.
- Like with high schools, college institutions must post their “Athletic Health and Safety Plan” online for the public. Institutions can decide whether to allow sports on campus or not if they are in yellow or green phase.
- As with high schools, gatherings are limited to 25 people in yellow and 250 in green and the facility cannot exceed 50% capacity. Differing from high schools, though, it appears the guidelines allow spectators as part of the gathering limitations.
Recreational/amateur sports
- All sports not affiliated with a public or private schools are allowed to conduct games, practices and in-person activities in counties designated in the green phase only.
- Each organization must “strictly adhere” to all Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and health guidelines.
Pro sports
- Pro sports are allowed to practice and play in counties designated in the yellow phase, only if the organization has a safety plan approved by the Department of Health. The guidelines state: “The plan must include, at minimum, a process for testing or screening for COVID-19, and monitoring all on-premises attendees. In the Yellow phase, no fans or spectators are allowed in or directly outside of the site or venue.”
- Pro sports are allowed to practice and play in counties designated in the green phase on sites with fewer than 250 people, provided they follow guidelines from the CDC and other health organizations. The organization is not required to submit a safety plan if fewer than 250 people are present inside or in the vicinity of the complex.
- If an organization wishes to practice or play with more than 250 people inside or outside the vicinity, a safety plan must be submitted to the DOH for approval.
- The administration “strongly discourages the attendance of spectators or fans in or directly outside of the site or venue.”
All sports general info
The governor’s guidelines does include a section that pertains to all sports. In order for teams to conduct games or practices, they must do the following:
- Coaches and league officials must review CDC guidance and look into altering practices and games to mitigate risk of COVID-19.
- There must be a designated point of contact about COVID-19 so parents, athletes and officials can ask questions.
- The league, team or school must create a plan of action if anyone falls ill and make the plan available to the public.
- Athletes, staff and families must be educated on the symptoms, when to stay home and proper sanitization.
- Coaching staff and “adult personnel” need to wear face masks all the time unless for medical reasons. And coaches and athletes are required to maintain social distancing regardless of the phase their county is in.
- Teams must screen athletes for symptoms before and during practices or games. Anyone with a temperature greater than 100.4 must be sent home.
- If multiple games are being held in one day at a facility, time between games must be provided to properly clean and sanitize the facility. Complexes with multiple fields can hold multiple games simultaneously if they maintain occupancy limits as mentioned above.
- Concession stands must adhere to guidance for businesses and restaurants already established by the state.
- Only PIAA or NCAA sports played indoors are allowed in yellow phase.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com and Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com, or follow Jake on Twitter @jakeadams520 and Mallory @MalloryMerda
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.