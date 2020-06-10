HS & Youth Sports: Gov. Tom Wolf releases broad return-to-play guidelines for counties in yellow, green phases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Tom Wolf released broad reopening guidelines for sports throughout Pennsylvania, the first step in getting youth, high school and college sports back in the Keystone State in the coming months.

The guidelines came out Wednesday morning after weeks of anticipation. The outline, which covers everything from pro to youth sports, was broad and leaves questions that must still be answered. But for now it should provide enough information for teams to get on the practice field and eventually begin playing games.

The most important news is the governor’s office is allowing sports to resume under the green and yellow phase of the state’s coronavirus reopening guidelines, a departure from previous decisions that barred all sports until green phase. There are more severe restrictions for sports in yellow phase, but the announcement allows nearly all of the state to bring back sports in some fashion sooner than anticipated.

Local governing bodies and school districts can place stricter guidelines than the state’s.