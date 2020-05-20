HS Wrestling: PIAA kicks 13-weight proposal to medical advisory committee for review

PIAA's push to 13 weights took a slight detour Wednesday.
The Board of Directors approved a motion unanimously to take the wrestling steering committee's proposal to drop from 14 to 13 weight classes — effectively eliminating the 182-pound weight class while preserving 106, a hotly contested weight over the last year of discussions about forfeits — to the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee for consideration.
The SMAC would review if there are any health or injury concerns with the new proposed weight classes: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215, 285.
Earlier this week, a letter was sent to the PIAA by a law firm representing several wrestling parents and athletes, including Trinity parent Joshua Gray, according to PennLive. The letter aimed to force the PIAA to create a task force the group would be a part of to preserve 182 and avoid cutting any weights. Gray told PennLive he's prepared to pursue legal action. Gary's son is a freshman at Trinity and wrestled at 170 this season.
The PIAA nor chief operating officer Mark Byers indicated the change in plan was in relation to the letter.
The steering committee's proposal a few weeks ago passed 13-1. On Wednesday, the motion to take the proposal to the SMAC passed with little resistance. The PIAA expects to return to the matter at the next board meeting, scheduled for June 15.
The PIAA began pushing a year ago to cut two weights, down to 12 total, including 106. There was vociferous pushback from the wrestling community, particularly coaches, about losing that many weights and changing the lightest weight from 106 to 110.
The governing body petitioned the National Federation of State High School Associations to allow the state to be a pilot program for a 12-weight format or to decrease the number of weight classes on a national level. The aim was to stem the tide of forfeits, particularly at the lightest weights.
The NFHS, to the PIAA's surprise, did neither during April's meeting, effectively kicking the can down the road to 2021.
"This will again be discussed at the 2021 NFHS committee," Byers said Wednesday during the meeting.
One of the perks of a 13-weight lineup, the PIAA has said, is it would dramatically decrease the number of dual meets decided by criteria.
Read the NFHS guidelines for safe high school sports competition in 2020-21: Phased return to activity, safety and sanitization, attendance and masks
The board also unanimously voted to let the SPAC look at eliminating the two-pound growth allowance. "This eliminates the requirement for a presentation weight and administratively limiting participation," the wrestling steering committee's minutes said.
The PIAA also will seek to be a pilot program for allowing facial hair on wrestlers, "subject to PIAA SMAC approval."
