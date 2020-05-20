HS Wrestling: PIAA kicks 13-weight proposal to medical advisory committee for review

The PIAA began pushing a year ago to cut two weights, down to 12 total, including 106. There was vociferous pushback from the wrestling community, particularly coaches, about losing that many weights and changing the lightest weight from 106 to 110.

The governing body petitioned the National Federation of State High School Associations to allow the state to be a pilot program for a 12-weight format or to decrease the number of weight classes on a national level. The aim was to stem the tide of forfeits, particularly at the lightest weights.

The NFHS, to the PIAA's surprise, did neither during April's meeting, effectively kicking the can down the road to 2021.

"This will again be discussed at the 2021 NFHS committee," Byers said Wednesday during the meeting.

One of the perks of a 13-weight lineup, the PIAA has said, is it would dramatically decrease the number of dual meets decided by criteria.

The board also unanimously voted to let the SPAC look at eliminating the two-pound growth allowance. "This eliminates the requirement for a presentation weight and administratively limiting participation," the wrestling steering committee's minutes said.

The PIAA also will seek to be a pilot program for allowing facial hair on wrestlers, "subject to PIAA SMAC approval."

