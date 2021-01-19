HS Wrestling: District 3 approves sites, dates and entry fees for sectional and district championships

During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the District 3 board of directors approved its first detailed plan for how the District 3 wrestling championships and sectionals tournaments will be formatted.
In keeping with the PIAA Wrestling Steering Committee’s recommendation, District 3 already committed to running the tournaments with a max of eight wrestlers per weight class. All wrestling postseason events will be one-day tournaments.
Dates and locations are now finalized for the six sectional tournaments:
- Class 3A: Feb. 20 at Governor Mifflin, Hempfield, Mechanicsburg and Southwestern
- Class 2A: Feb. 21 at Susquenita and CD East
Dates and locations for the District 3 individual championships are:
- Class 3A (also serves as the PIAA Southcentral Regional): Feb. 27 at Spring Grove
- Class 2A: Feb. 21 at CD East
The district team championships do not have a date yet, and neither do the PIAA state team championships. But District 3 did approve a four-team team championship bracket, with all three matches for the bracket being wrestled in a single day.
The individual tournaments will remain double-elimination at each stop.
Four wrestlers from each 2A sectional will qualify for the District 3 championships, while two wrestlers from each 3A sectional will qualify. Because of the slightly smaller fields, six wrestlers per weight class will earn a medal in the 2A sectional meets and four in the 3A sectionals.
District 3 is allowing each host school to determine the schedule for their respective tournament, including whether to run all 13 weight classes together, as is traditionally done, or running half the weights in the beginning of the day and the other half later.
Barring any significant improvement of the COVID-19 pandemic or reopening measures by Gov. Tom Wolf, District 3 will not allow fans to attend either the sectional or district championship meets, Cumberland Valley AD Mike Craig said. D3 is working to have a livestreaming option through FloWrestling, which in past years also posts live brackets and scores for the meets.
Because of the lack of revenue without fans, Craig also proposed a one-time fee of $25 per wrestler as an entry fee. That fee will be charged to the school district, not the wrestler or his or her family.
“Officials fees, athletic trainer fees, table help fees, all of those fees we would have to pay for and not have any revenue,” Craig said, explaining the decision for the fee. “Most schools budgeted money to enter individual tournaments and dual tournaments during the season, so this is a minimal fee to help offset those costs.”
The regular-season dual-meet power rankings deadline is Feb. 17. With District 3’s new scheduling freeze date, which bans schools from adding new contests two weeks prior to the power rankings deadline to prohibit manipulation of the rankings, will be Feb. 3.