HS Wrestling: District 3 approves sites, dates and entry fees for sectional and district championships

District 3 is allowing each host school to determine the schedule for their respective tournament, including whether to run all 13 weight classes together, as is traditionally done, or running half the weights in the beginning of the day and the other half later.

Barring any significant improvement of the COVID-19 pandemic or reopening measures by Gov. Tom Wolf, District 3 will not allow fans to attend either the sectional or district championship meets, Cumberland Valley AD Mike Craig said. D3 is working to have a livestreaming option through FloWrestling, which in past years also posts live brackets and scores for the meets.

Because of the lack of revenue without fans, Craig also proposed a one-time fee of $25 per wrestler as an entry fee. That fee will be charged to the school district, not the wrestler or his or her family.

“Officials fees, athletic trainer fees, table help fees, all of those fees we would have to pay for and not have any revenue,” Craig said, explaining the decision for the fee. “Most schools budgeted money to enter individual tournaments and dual tournaments during the season, so this is a minimal fee to help offset those costs.”