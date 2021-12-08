HS Wrestling: Athleticism keys Layton Schmick's success as Carlisle's heavyweight

In just two years, Layton Schmick has built an accomplished varsity wrestling career and a reputation as one of the area’s formidable heavyweights.

His athleticism has also carried over to the Thundering Herd’s attack on the lacrosse field and the trenches for his role as the football team’s center.

Despite the success in three sports, the 6-foot, 2-inch, 255-pound junior still feels the butterflies whenever he laces up his wrestling shoes and steps toward the circle.

“I get a little nervous before every match, no matter how big or small it is,” Schmick said Monday outside of Carlisle’s Swartz wrestling room that buzzed with preseason anticipation. “That just keeps me in check. I know I need to focus.”

The nerves — addressed with DMX or “calmer music” before the match, depending on the day — and the focus have helped Schmick compile a 41-16 record through his freshman and sophomore seasons, collect silver medals at last year’s district and regional championships and contribute to the Thundering Herd’s claim to a Keystone Division title.

Entering the 2021-22 campaign scheduled to open at the Ephrata Duals Friday and Saturday, Schmick rattled off his goals: an undefeated regular season, a section championship, a district championship and a state medal.

“We actually have those written on the board back there,” he said, gesturing toward the whiteboard in the Schwartz room. “for everybody, so we can look at them every day.”

Schmick grew up with Carlisle wrestling in his blood. His father, Brian, the football team’s offensive line coach, was a district champion and three-time state qualifier who went 93-19 with Carlisle in the late ‘90s.

“Brian understands not only the wrestling aspect,” Carlisle wrestling coach Joe Wilson said, “but the mental aspect, how to prepare, what to do in the offseason, how important weightlifting is.”

Wilson’s assistants, including Greg Tate, who wrestled collegiately at Kutztown, and Jake Wilson, Joe’s brother who wrestled for Shippensburg University, have also helped drive home the technical aspects of Schmick’s on-mat training. Lately, Schmick worked on getting out on bottom, a part of his game that cost him against then-senior Dylan Rodenhaber of Red Land in last season’s sectionals.

“The coaches push me a lot,” Schmick said. “They give me a lot of good advice on how to get out for a heavyweight.”

Schmick’s experience with lacrosse, a game he picked up in fifth grade, has also helped him refine that part of his wrestling repertoire.

“Lacrosse helps me with my reaction time and my conditioning,” he said, “all that running. I also take faceoffs, so that’s just reacting off the whistle. That helps a lot with bottom.”

Joe Wilson noted Schmick’s versatility, citing the lacrosse conditioning and the football footwork that helped him earn a Mid-Penn Commonwealth Second Team All-Star nod in the fall.

“I think that’s where he gets the advantage,” Wilson said. “He can wrestle with the good lighter heavyweights like Rodenhaber from Red Land last year, but then he also beat a returning sectional champ last year in Sean Hess from Shippensburg who was one of those big, all of 285 pounds, because of that athleticism. He’s probably one of the three best athletes in Carlisle high school right now overall. That’s something to say about him. And he has a 3.5 GPA, which I think is pretty important, too.”

While the success has helped Schmick command the wrestling room at Carlisle, his losses have kept him grounded and added to his focus.

“It just kind of humbles me a little bit every time I lose,” he said. “I’ll go from winning a lot, and each loss just humbles me back down. I realize I’ve got to work a little harder.”

Junior Thomas Nelson, the Herd’s junior varsity heavyweight who also started as a freshman, keeps the competition stoked during practice.

“He would probably start on 90% of the teams in the Midstate at heavyweight,” Wilson said, “so we feel like every day, Layton’s getting to see a very good opponent that other teams are not getting to see.”

The regular-season competition kicks off Friday in Ephrata with competition that features reigning District 6 champion State College and a rejuvenated York Suburban team, among others. Schmick is set to lace up his shoes, take the mat and challenge the nerves as he and the Herd embark on a season filled with high hopes.

“It’s a tough opening weekend for us,” Wilson said, “but I think we’ve had some good practices. It’s nice having a state qualifier like Layton back and the other experience we have coming back in the seniors like Jarrett Wilson (152 pounds), Malik Miller (215) and Trentin Walker (120). It’s nice.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

