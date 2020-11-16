HS Water Polo: Cumberland Valley boys, girls celebrate undefeated seasons, state championships

Cumberland Valley’s storied water polo teams have another two titles to add to the trophy case.

The boys and girls teams moved quickly through the state championships the weekend of Nov. 6-7, with the girls winning 13-7 against North Allegheny and the boys winning 10-9 against the same opponent.

The championship game saw the return of a familiar foe for CV — North Penn. The team has become a sort-of rival for the Eagles, a regular postseason foe over the years.

The girls game came down to the final seconds with sophomore Alivia Smith firing a shot with three seconds left to lift the team 16-15 over North Penn. The boys game was similarly tight, with a one-goal win, 10-9, over defending champion North Penn.

“I told the kids to play how they know how to do,” Pelow said. “Sometimes you have that feeling, and you just know it’s going to happen. The team they were playing against is a traditionally very good team, and our rivals.”

The gold-medal victories also capped off unbeaten seasons for both teams.

In most cases, that makes for some combination of nerves and excitement heading into state championships.