HS Water Polo: Cumberland Valley boys, girls celebrate undefeated seasons, state championships

Cumberland Valley’s storied water polo teams have another two titles to add to the trophy case.
The boys and girls teams moved quickly through the state championships the weekend of Nov. 6-7, with the girls winning 13-7 against North Allegheny and the boys winning 10-9 against the same opponent.
The championship game saw the return of a familiar foe for CV — North Penn. The team has become a sort-of rival for the Eagles, a regular postseason foe over the years.
The girls game came down to the final seconds with sophomore Alivia Smith firing a shot with three seconds left to lift the team 16-15 over North Penn. The boys game was similarly tight, with a one-goal win, 10-9, over defending champion North Penn.
“I told the kids to play how they know how to do,” Pelow said. “Sometimes you have that feeling, and you just know it’s going to happen. The team they were playing against is a traditionally very good team, and our rivals.”
The gold-medal victories also capped off unbeaten seasons for both teams.
In most cases, that makes for some combination of nerves and excitement heading into state championships.
“I think it was a combination between confidence and maybe some healthy nervousness,” boys head coach and girls assistant coach Corey Pelow said. “The fact that both teams were undefeated, I did see a lot of confidence but also a little bit of anxiety knowing there’s a target on your back and knowing the other teams have nothing to lose.
“I have gone through a couple of undefeated seasons in the past, and I can say, personally, they are some of the more stressful ones. But, on the other hand, you’re undefeated for a reason and you got there.”
The championships now make around 13 for the girls and five for the boys. And for a team that has been playing together since junior high, it makes it that much more special to win these titles together.
“It feels great. It helps justify what you do and how you do it,” Pelow said. “You’re not there for you. Your career record is on the back of your mind, but you’re ultimately there for the kids.
“To see their hard work through the years pay off is pretty special.”
Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!