HS Volleyball: Five local players earn nods to District Three boys volleyball all-star team

Another spring has gone by and once again the Cumberland Valley boys volleyball team poured on some awards following another strong season.

Four CV players were named to the District Three boys volleyball all-star team Tuesday. Cameron Birch and Jared Johnson garnered first team honors while Austin Hancock and Brayden Parks were named to the second and third team, respectively.

Carlisle's Max Barr was the other lone Sentinel-area recipient, earning a second team nod.

Here's the complete list of all the District Three honorees:

FIRST TEAM

Brady Lemen, Northeastern

Cameron Birch, Cumberland Valley

Dawson Forney, Warwick

Grant Lorelli, Hempfield

Jacob Miller, Central Dauphin

Jared Johnson, Cumberland Valley

Nate Wickenheisser, Central Dauphin

Ryan Charles, Warwick

Ryan Givens, Hempfield

Tristan Schraudner, Northeastern

Tyler McConnell, Central Dauphin