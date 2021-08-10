HS Volleyball: Five local players earn nods to District Three boys volleyball all-star team

Another spring has gone by and once again the Cumberland Valley boys volleyball team poured on some awards following another strong season.
Four CV players were named to the District Three boys volleyball all-star team Tuesday. Cameron Birch and Jared Johnson garnered first team honors while Austin Hancock and Brayden Parks were named to the second and third team, respectively.
Carlisle's Max Barr was the other lone Sentinel-area recipient, earning a second team nod.
Here's the complete list of all the District Three honorees:
FIRST TEAM
Brady Lemen, Northeastern
Cameron Birch, Cumberland Valley
Dawson Forney, Warwick
Grant Lorelli, Hempfield
Jacob Miller, Central Dauphin
Jared Johnson, Cumberland Valley
Nate Wickenheisser, Central Dauphin
Ryan Charles, Warwick
Ryan Givens, Hempfield
Tristan Schraudner, Northeastern
Tyler McConnell, Central Dauphin
SECOND TEAM
Austin Hancock, Cumberland Valley
Braden Berkebile, Central Dauphin
Brandt Kelbaugh, Central York
Brian Warrender, Northeastern
Chase Sturz, Exeter
Christian Schaeffer, Palmyra
Kyle Ganoe, Chambersburg
Logan Tinsley, Central Dauphin
Mason Orth, Hempfield
Max Barr, Carlisle
Rudy Woitas, Elizabethtown
Tanner Sadowski, Northeastern
THIRD TEAM
Joey Kozak, Red Lion
Brady Hart, Wilson
Brayden Parks, Cumberland Valley
Caden Bonner, Hempfield
Colton Lutz, Dallastown
Jacob Lobb, Warwick
Jordan Buch, Ephrata
Logan Smith, Palmyra
Luke Pogue, Chambersburg
Riley Laite, Chambersburg
Riley Walton, Penn Manor
Sawyer Sherzer, Conestoga Valley
