 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Volleyball: Five local players earn nods to District Three boys volleyball all-star team
0 Comments
HS Volleyball

HS Volleyball: Five local players earn nods to District Three boys volleyball all-star team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Volleyball.jpg

Another spring has gone by and once again the Cumberland Valley boys volleyball team poured on some awards following another strong season.

Four CV players were named to the District Three boys volleyball all-star team Tuesday. Cameron Birch and Jared Johnson garnered first team honors while Austin Hancock and Brayden Parks were named to the second and third team, respectively.

Carlisle's Max Barr was the other lone Sentinel-area recipient, earning a second team nod.

Here's the complete list of all the District Three honorees:

FIRST TEAM

Brady Lemen, Northeastern

Cameron Birch, Cumberland Valley

Dawson Forney, Warwick

Grant Lorelli, Hempfield

Jacob Miller, Central Dauphin

Jared Johnson, Cumberland Valley

Nate Wickenheisser, Central Dauphin

Ryan Charles, Warwick

Ryan Givens, Hempfield

Tristan Schraudner, Northeastern

Tyler McConnell, Central Dauphin

SECOND TEAM

Austin Hancock, Cumberland Valley

Braden Berkebile, Central Dauphin

Brandt Kelbaugh, Central York

Brian Warrender, Northeastern

Chase Sturz, Exeter

Christian Schaeffer, Palmyra

Kyle Ganoe, Chambersburg

Logan Tinsley, Central Dauphin

Mason Orth, Hempfield

Max Barr, Carlisle

Rudy Woitas, Elizabethtown

Tanner Sadowski, Northeastern

THIRD TEAM

Joey Kozak, Red Lion

Brady Hart, Wilson

Brayden Parks, Cumberland Valley

Caden Bonner, Hempfield

Colton Lutz, Dallastown

Jacob Lobb, Warwick

Jordan Buch, Ephrata

Logan Smith, Palmyra

Luke Pogue, Chambersburg

Riley Laite, Chambersburg

Riley Walton, Penn Manor

Sawyer Sherzer, Conestoga Valley

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over/under 1/5 SEC teams in the college football playoffs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News