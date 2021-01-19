HS Swimming: District 3 approves plans for smaller, spread out swimming and diving championships

The District 3 swimming and diving championships are rounding into shape.

While an exact schedule for each event was not released, the district’s board of directors Tuesday morning approved a schedule and plan for this year’s swimming and diving championships, which will see several changes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The dates and locations approved by the board for each stop of the district postseason are as follows:

Feb. 24: Class 2A diving at Big Spring

Feb. 27: Class 3A diving at Wilson

March 6: Class 2A swimming at Central York, Class 3A swimming at Cumberland Valley

Just like the district wrestling championships this year, due to capacity limitations set by the state to limit potential COVID-19 spread indoors, no fans will be allowed in attendance at any of the meets, swim/dive chair Don Seidenstricker said.

And like in wrestling, each competing school district will have to pay a $25 entry fee per competitor to help cover the cost of officials, scorekeepers, athletic trainers and other expenses. The swimmers, divers and their families will not be charged the entry fee.