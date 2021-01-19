HS Swimming: District 3 approves plans for smaller, spread out swimming and diving championships

The District 3 swimming and diving championships are rounding into shape.
While an exact schedule for each event was not released, the district’s board of directors Tuesday morning approved a schedule and plan for this year’s swimming and diving championships, which will see several changes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The dates and locations approved by the board for each stop of the district postseason are as follows:
- Feb. 24: Class 2A diving at Big Spring
- Feb. 27: Class 3A diving at Wilson
- March 6: Class 2A swimming at Central York, Class 3A swimming at Cumberland Valley
Just like the district wrestling championships this year, due to capacity limitations set by the state to limit potential COVID-19 spread indoors, no fans will be allowed in attendance at any of the meets, swim/dive chair Don Seidenstricker said.
And like in wrestling, each competing school district will have to pay a $25 entry fee per competitor to help cover the cost of officials, scorekeepers, athletic trainers and other expenses. The swimmers, divers and their families will not be charged the entry fee.
It was already expected to trim the number of District 3 qualifiers, and the board had already announced its intent to hold only a one-day championship rather than the traditional two-day event. Typically, the district swimming championships are held all in one weekend at CV. Now it’s split up between two schools.
The smaller fields, along with a need to properly distance swimmers, means District 3 also approved in Tuesday’s plan a move to 12 competitors per individual event, in each gender and classification, as well as eight relay teams per relay event in each gender and classification.
Individual swimming events will operate in three heats, with four swimmers per heat swimming in alternating lanes across the pool. The relay events will be similar, with two heats of four teams each.
District 3 is foregoing the traditional podium medal ceremony and will instead hand medals in plastic bags to a member of the team.
