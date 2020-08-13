HS Sports: Wolf won't change stance, reiterates his recommendation for no youth, prep sports this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday he has no plans to change his position that school sports should be canceled until 2021.

Wolf's administration issued a “strong recommendation” last week that scholastic and recreational youth sports be put off until January to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The PIAA is making the case that fall sports can proceed safely. The PIAA, which had intended the resumption of school sports until Wolf's announcement cast doubt on the plan, has asked for a meeting with the governor or his staff to present options for sports.

Asked about the PIAA's letter Thursday, Wolf said: “I'm not sure what they could say that would make me change my sense of what I believe is the right thing to do.”

“We're trying to do everything we can to make sure we get our kids back to learning,” Wolf said at a news conference. "And I don’t see how transporting whatever level, age, population back and forth across county borders is going to help in the effort to mitigate this disease and get us back to learning. So let’s put that on pause.”

According to multiple reports, the PIAA is scheduled to meet with Wolf's administration Friday. It is not known if Wolf will personally attend.