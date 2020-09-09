HS Sports: Wolf to veto Legislature's bill which aims to allow school districts to determine crowd size at games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf will veto another coronavirus-related bill, this time one that would give a school district or private school sole authority to decide whether and how to conduct sports during the 2020-21 school year, his office said Wednesday.

The bill passed the state Senate on Wednesday 39-11 a week after it passed the House, the latest way that the Republican-controlled Legislature has tried to limit powers Wolf has used under health and emergency disaster laws during the pandemic to limit crowds and activities.

The bill gives a school district or private school sole authority to decide whether to conduct sports during the 2020-21 school year, including games, scrimmages and other in-person extracurricular activities. It also gives them the power to determine safety protocol and crowd limits.

Both chambers approved it by veto-proof two-thirds majorities.

But Wolf's office said it was unnecessary since "school districts already have local control on decisions on school sports" and suggested that it was irresponsible because it would allow districts to green-light big crowds at sporting events that help spread the virus.