HS Sports: Wolf says new guidance on number of spectators allowed at games expected by end of week

Gov. Tom Wolf said he expects the Department of Education to have new guidelines regarding fans at high school sporting events by the end of the week.

The statement came during a Wednesday press conference while fielding questions two days after a judge called the state's shutdown aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 in the spring unconstitutional.

Wolf said the PDE will have new guidelines out by "Thursday or Friday." He did not hint at what the numbers would be.

Currently, the state does not allow more than 250 people at outdoor high school sporting events, which includes the teams, officials, school personnel and then fans. Indoor events are capped at 25, a particularly tight number for girls volleyball and water polo during the fall season.

"We wanna get this out in the next day — either tomorrow, Thursday, or Friday — so that school districts have this," Wolf said when asked about schools making up their own rules, potentially opening stadiums without restrictions. "Again, school districts are making up their own minds on all these things, what they have to live in in these broad restrictions."