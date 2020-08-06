HS Sports: Wolf recommends no sports until Jan. 1; PIAA will have statement 'later today'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A day after guidelines were expected to be released about fans attending high school games, Gov. Tom Wolf instead closed a Thursday morning press conference saying the recommendation is for no sports this fall.

His statement was in answer to a question about those anticipated guidelines for fans. It was not a mandate, at least at this time, and no other details were made available before the press conference ended seconds later.

"The guidance from us, the recommendation that we don't do any sports until Jan. 1," Wolf said to conclude the press conference.

What that means is unclear. It is unclear if Wolf or the Pennsylvania Department of Education intend to levy a mandate or further guidelines about fall sports. No follow-up questions were asked.

PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said in an email the PIAA "will have a statement later today."

Associate executive director Melissa Mertz added in a follow-up email the PIAA will hold an emergency meeting with its board of directors, an executive session closed to the public. The PIAA release a statement after that meeting, she said.

Dr. Rachel Levine was asked for comment about the guidance for fans, at which point she turned to Wolf to respond.