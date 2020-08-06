HS Sports: Wolf recommends no sports until Jan. 1; PIAA will have statement 'later today'

A day after guidelines were expected to be released about fans attending high school games, Gov. Tom Wolf instead closed a Thursday morning press conference saying the recommendation is for no sports this fall.
His statement was in answer to a question about those anticipated guidelines for fans. It was not a mandate, at least at this time, and no other details were made available before the press conference ended seconds later.
"The guidance from us, the recommendation that we don't do any sports until Jan. 1," Wolf said to conclude the press conference.
What that means is unclear. It is unclear if Wolf or the Pennsylvania Department of Education intend to levy a mandate or further guidelines about fall sports. No follow-up questions were asked.
PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said in an email the PIAA "will have a statement later today."
Associate executive director Melissa Mertz added in a follow-up email the PIAA will hold an emergency meeting with its board of directors, an executive session closed to the public. The PIAA release a statement after that meeting, she said.
Dr. Rachel Levine was asked for comment about the guidance for fans, at which point she turned to Wolf to respond.
"The guidance is that we outta avoid any congregate settings," Wolf said to start his reply. "And that means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us. And we outta do anything to defeat that virus. So, anytime we get together for any reason, that's a problem because it makes it easier for that virus to spread."
The Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association executive director Garry Cathell said in an email to its members the PSFCA later tweeted it will "immediately begin conversation to have spring football" if fall sports are canceled. Lombardi has said repeatedly he did not believe spring football was tenable. The PSFCA also claimed the PIAA was not given prior notice before Wolf's comments.
It has been a roller-coaster week for high school sports. On July 29, the PIAA said it would proceed with fall sports as scheduled. But it also created alternative scheduling options for schools, allowing them to opt to delay the fall seasons to early September or as late as the beginning of October.
Within 24 hours, the WPIAL, which comprises all of District 7 in Pittsburgh, announced it would delay its season in unison. That same day, Thursday, Norristown became the first school district to announce it would not allow fall sports competition this year.
By Friday, The Sentinel reported District 3 was surveying its membership, which includes all schools in the Mid-Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League, the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletics Association and the Berks County Interscholastic Athletics Association, as well as a few other schools.
On Monday, the Mid-Penn announced all of its schools, numbering more than 30, would not start first official fall practices until Sept. 4, with competition to begin Sept. 24 for all sports but golf, which could begin a few weeks earlier.
The Mid-Penn's athletic directors were holding a meeting Thursday morning in Shippensburg when Wolf made his comment. The meeting began at 10 a.m. and was going to go over, among other things, a fall schedule with the new start date.
This week, the L-L said it would delay fall sports as well. York-Adams announced Thursday morning it is delaying fall sports to Sept. 4 as well. Berks has not made a decision yet.
District 3 is set to meet Monday morning at 9 a.m. via Zoom conference call.
