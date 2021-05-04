HS Sports: Susquehanna Township to drop Indians nickname, logo

The Susquehanna Township School Board approved a decision to rebrand the high school and athletics department Monday night.

The decision means Susquehanna Township's teams will soon no longer be known as the Indians and the Native American logo and mascot will be retired.

“We listened carefully to calls for change," school board president Jesse Rawls Sr. said in a statement, according to ABC27. "We listened carefully to the calls to maintain what we have. We listened to the Native American and Indigenous communities that live with us as our students, neighbors, friends and community leaders.”

According to PennLive, the Citizens of the Cherokee Nation and members of the Nez Perce Tribe held a presentation at Susquehanna's April 19 board meeting on the use of Native American imagery.

Athletic director Victoria Ivey told PennLive there have been discussions "for a long time" about the Indians nickname, mascot and logo.