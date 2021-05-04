 Skip to main content
HS Sports: Susquehanna Township to drop Indians nickname, logo
Susquehanna Township

The Susquehanna Township School Board approved a decision to rebrand the high school and athletics department Monday night.

The decision means Susquehanna Township's teams will soon no longer be known as the Indians and the Native American logo and mascot will be retired.

“We listened carefully to calls for change," school board president Jesse Rawls Sr. said in a statement, according to ABC27. "We listened carefully to the calls to maintain what we have. We listened to the Native American and Indigenous communities that live with us as our students, neighbors, friends and community leaders.”

According to PennLive, the Citizens of the Cherokee Nation and members of the Nez Perce Tribe held a presentation at Susquehanna's April 19 board meeting on the use of Native American imagery. 

Athletic director Victoria Ivey told PennLive there have been discussions "for a long time" about the Indians nickname, mascot and logo.

No timeline has been set for when the nickname will stop being used or when a new name and logo will be unveiled. 

Rawls Sr. said the district will adopt a new logo and mascot "that can unite all members of our community in pride."

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

