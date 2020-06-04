HS Sports: State guidelines for high school sports not expected until next week, Department of Education says

It's looking increasingly likely guidelines for high school sports will not be released this week as previously expected.
As 16 counties will be added to the green phase of the state's COVID-19 reopening policy Friday, joining 18 already there, athletic programs are still waiting for direction as to how to return to action.
It appears those guidelines for high school sports will not be released until next week, according to the Department of Education.
"The departments of Education (PDE) and Health (DOH) will engage with the PIAA and expect to have more information next week," the PDE's spokesman, Eric Levis, told TribLive.com in an email Thursday.
That came a day after Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state is working on policies that could be out this week.
"So, I know the governor's policy office is coming out with more information about sports in general, and with youth sports I would anticipate that this week," Levine said near the end of her press conference. "Although sometimes things get delayed as they go through the review process, but I think there will be more detail about that."
On Wednesday, the PDE released preliminary guidelines for schools to reopen beginning July 1. Under green phase, schools are required to follow "CDC considerations" for recess and gym classes. The same section said organized team sports guidelines would arrive later.
The PIAA and District 3 have maintained they are in a holding pattern until they get directives from Harrisburg. District 3's Doug Bohannon said during Wednesday morning's board meeting they are waiting to find out what schools can do for offseason workouts, which the PIAA has said can resume July 1, and practices this summer.
Read the NFHS guidelines for safe high school sports competition in 2020-21: Phased return to activity, safety and sanitization, attendance and masks
As of May 27, Pennsylvania was set to be one of three states to allow the return of offseason workouts on that date, along with Indiana and Wisconsin. Nearly half the states had not released plans at that time, and most that had released a return date were before Pennsylvania. Iowa's baseball and softball teams were among the first to return to practice and will begin their season June 15.
The PIAA's next meeting is July 15.
Sentinel Senior Day: Celebrating our local Class of 2020 spring athletes
Happy Sentinel Senior Day.
Today, we celebrate the Class of 2020 spring sports seniors — a class of more than 560 across more than a dozen schools in Cumberland County and Dillsburg.
You deserve a day dedicated to you. This was supposed to be an exciting spring — the most competitive, fun and important season of your high school careers. It was to be filled with laughs, sweaty practices and emotional wins over career rivals.
You had prom coming up, graduation around the corner. Some of you were still weighing decisions about your future, whether it be college or something else.
This is an important year for you all, and one you'll never forget. The coronavirus pandemic has made sure of that.
But today will not be about mourning those losses. Today, we celebrate.
Today, we recognize a historic class of student-athletes. Included in these pages are your memories and your future plans in your own words. There are photos — from the confines of home, in the midst of competition, in your Senior Day best — to accompany this. And a list of all of your classmates to remember for a long time.
You have the rest of your lives ahead of you. Some of you will get another chance to compete in college and perhaps beyond. Some will become doctors, entrepreneurs, community activists, firefighters, police officers or members of the military defending our country.
You may start a family one day. You may travel the world. You may build a life far away or right down the street from your childhood home. Maybe we’ll cover a few of you in the coming years as coaches. It will be exciting to see how your lives play out.
So, cheers to you. All of you. Congratulations on final careers as students and athletes, and good luck in your future endeavors, whatever shape they may take.
- The Sentinel Sports Staff: Jake Adams, Mallory Merda and Michael Heaton
Sentinel Senior Day was a community supported effort involving high school athletes, coaches, athletic directors, families and photographers.
