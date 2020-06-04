HS Sports: State guidelines for high school sports not expected until next week, Department of Education says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It's looking increasingly likely guidelines for high school sports will not be released this week as previously expected.

As 16 counties will be added to the green phase of the state's COVID-19 reopening policy Friday, joining 18 already there, athletic programs are still waiting for direction as to how to return to action.

It appears those guidelines for high school sports will not be released until next week, according to the Department of Education.

"The departments of Education (PDE) and Health (DOH) will engage with the PIAA and expect to have more information next week," the PDE's spokesman, Eric Levis, told TribLive.com in an email Thursday.

That came a day after Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state is working on policies that could be out this week.

"So, I know the governor's policy office is coming out with more information about sports in general, and with youth sports I would anticipate that this week," Levine said near the end of her press conference. "Although sometimes things get delayed as they go through the review process, but I think there will be more detail about that."