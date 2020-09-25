HS Sports: Spectator policies for each Cumberland County school this fall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to PIAA and state government policies, school districts have the freedom to implement their own policies for spectators at fall sports this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to provide information for home and away fans looking to attend games where possible, or to watch livestreams, The Sentinel is running spectator policies for each of our area schools throughout the year for home and away fans.

Below is a school-by-school look at fan policies for districts within Cumberland County.

Editor's note: The Sentinel will update this information over the next few days as we collect the information from remaining school districts we don't have information for at this time and will continue to update it throughout the season if school policies change.

BIG SPRING

Football: Spectators must provide voucher to purchase ticket. $5 for adults, $2 for children. Face coverings required, must be worn when social distancing not possible.

Visiting fans? No.

Soccer: Tickets for first 175 family members. $5 for adults, $2 for children. Face coverings required, must be worn when social distancing not possible.