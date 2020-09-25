HS Sports: Spectator policies for each Cumberland County school this fall

Due to PIAA and state government policies, school districts have the freedom to implement their own policies for spectators at fall sports this year during the coronavirus pandemic.
In an effort to provide information for home and away fans looking to attend games where possible, or to watch livestreams, The Sentinel is running spectator policies for each of our area schools throughout the year for home and away fans.
Below is a school-by-school look at fan policies for districts within Cumberland County.
Editor's note: The Sentinel will update this information over the next few days as we collect the information from remaining school districts we don't have information for at this time and will continue to update it throughout the season if school policies change.
BIG SPRING
Football: Spectators must provide voucher to purchase ticket. $5 for adults, $2 for children. Face coverings required, must be worn when social distancing not possible.
Visiting fans? No.
Soccer: Tickets for first 175 family members. $5 for adults, $2 for children. Face coverings required, must be worn when social distancing not possible.
Visiting fans? Yes.
Field hockey: Limited seating in bleachers, but room to spread out. Face coverings required, must be worn when social distancing not possible.
Visiting fans? Yes.
Girls volleyball: No spectators permitted.
Visiting fans? No.
Cross country: No spectators near start or finish line. Face coverings required, must be worn when social distancing not possible.
Visiting fans? Yes.
Livestream: Links available at https://bigspringbulldogs.bigteams.com/main/otherad/contentID/52917777
BOILING SPRINGS
Livestream: None yet.
CAMP HILL
Football: Family households of football players, cheer members and band members will be assigned two tickets.
Visiting fans? No.
Soccer: Each immediate family household is assigned two tickets.
Visiting fans? No.
Field hockey: Each immediate family household is assigned two tickets.
Visiting fans? No.
Cross country: Not ticketed. Families permitted to observe throughout Siebert Park but must stay six feet away from start and finish lines.
Visiting fans? No.
Livestream: NFHS Network for football, soccer and field hockey.
CARLISLE
Livestream: None yet.
CEDAR CLIFF
Football: Each football player and cheerleader will receive two vouchers.
Visiting fans? No.
Soccer: Limited to two spectator vouchers per student athlete.
Visiting fans? Yes.
Field hockey: Limited to two spectator vouchers per student athlete.
Visiting fans? Yes
Girls volleyball: No spectators.
Visiting fans? No.
Cross country: Limited to just family members.
Visiting fans? Yes.
Livestream: NFHS Network for football, soccer, field hockey and volleyball.
CUMBERLAND VALLEY
Guidelines to be finalised week of Sept. 28
Livestream: Sportscope for football, boys and girls soccer and volleyball.
EAST PENNSBORO
Livestream: Mid-Penn Broadcasting.
MECHANICSBURG
Football: Football players, cheerleaders and pep band members allowed to bring two spectators. Names given to coach/booster club 24 hours in advance. Mask must be worn and remain socially distant. Present driver's license/photo ID upon arrival. Spectators of players arrive by ambulance gate by old fieldhouse and sit in bleachers. Spectators of pep band and cheerleaders enter gate behind concession stand.
Visiting fans? No.
Soccer: Two tickets per athlete.
Visiting fans? Yes.
Field hockey: Two tickets per athlete.
Visiting fans? Yes.
Girls volleyball: To be finalized Friday, Sept. 25
Visiting fans? To be finalized Friday, Sept. 25
Cross country: Two tickets per athlete.
Visiting fans? Yes
Livestream: Meridix for football, soccer, field hockey and water polo.
NORTHERN
Livestream: YouTube for football and volleyball. Small Player Big Play for soccer, field hockey, cross country, tennis and golf.
RED LAND
Football: Each football player and cheerleader will receive two vouchers.
Visiting fans? No.
Soccer: Limited to two spectator vouchers per student athlete.
Visiting fans? Yes
Field hockey: Limited to two spectator vouchers per student athlete.
Visiting fans? Yes
Girls volleyball: No spectators.
Visiting fans? No.
Cross country: Limited to just family members.
Visiting fans? Yes.
Livestream: NFHS Network for football, soccer, field hockey and volleyball.
SHIPPENSBURG
Football: Senior athletes given two season vouchers to be used at all home games. Junior athlete given one season voucher for all home games.
Visiting fans? No.
Soccer: Each athlete given two season vouchers to be used at all home games.
Visiting fans? No.
Field hockey: Each athlete can bring two family members.
Visiting fans? No.
Girls volleyball: No spectators.
Visiting fans? No.
Cross country: Each athlete can bring two family members.
Visiting fans? No.
Livestream: Mid-Penn Broadcasting.
TRINITY
Livestream: Facebook for football and soccer.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.