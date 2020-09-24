 Skip to main content
HS Sports: PIAA will not limit school districts' abilities to set spectator policies; sets state championships dates, venues
HS Sports

HS Sports: PIAA will not limit school districts' abilities to set spectator policies; sets state championships dates, venues

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association voted Wednesday to set dates, venues and brackets for fall sports championships.

The biggest news from Wednesday’s virtual meeting of the PIAA board of directors, however, was what the directors didn’t do: limit the right of local school boards to determine how many spectators may attend games.

“We would like to have athletes’ families — mom and dad, grandma and grandpop — be able to watch the games,’’ PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi said after the meeting.

“We’ve already heard stories of athletes getting hurt, and having to get on the phone to the parents. We’re trying to signal to schools to make their own, individual assessments.’’

