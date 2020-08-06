HS Sports: PIAA will hold meeting Friday after whirlwind day that leaves fate of 2020 fall, winter seasons in doubt

The fate of fall sports, and now the start of the winter season, will have to wait one more day.
Capping a madcap Thursday, the PIAA announced in the evening it will have a meeting Friday afternoon that could determine the fate of fall sports.
It came in the wake of Gov. Tom Wolf saying at the end of a morning press conference he recommends no high school sports for the rest of 2020, followed by a written release from the departments of health and education confirming a "strong recommendation" for no high school or youth sports for the rest of the year, although they made it clear it is not a mandate.
The PIAA held an emergency executive meeting Thursday afternoon and released a statement shortly after. A PIAA Board of Directors meeting will be held Friday, according to the statement, to ostensibly decide what to do with fall and winter sports, which begin in December every year.
"We are tremendously disappointed in this decision," the statement said. "Our member schools have worked diligently to develop health and safety plans to allow students the safe return to interscholastic athletics."
Hours after Gov. Tom Wolf held a press conference and recommended fall sports should not start until Jan. 1, the PIAA urged the governor to reconsider but were unsuccessful, according to TribLive.com. The Wolf Administration then sent out a press release highlighting Wolf's statement as a "strong recommendation and not an order or mandate."
PIAA Update: pic.twitter.com/ue7q7xQy9U— PIAA (@PIAASports) August 6, 2020
The day began with a surprising statement from Wolf at the end of a nearly 40-minute-long press conference about the coronavirus and pertaining topics, not sports.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine was asked for comment about guidance for attendance at high school sporting events and when to expect it — Levine said Monday it was expected Wednesday — at which point she turned to Wolf to respond.
"The guidance is that we outta avoid any congregate settings," Wolf said to start his reply. "And that means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us. And we outta do anything to defeat that virus. So, anytime we get together for any reason, that's a problem because it makes it easier for that virus to spread.
"The guidance from us, the recommendation that we don't do any sports until Jan. 1," Wolf said to conclude the press conference. No other questions were asked.
The Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association executive director Garry Cathell said in an email to its members the PSFCA later tweeted it will "immediately begin conversation to have spring football" if fall sports are canceled. Lombardi has said repeatedly he did not believe spring football was tenable. The PSFCA also claimed the PIAA was not given prior notice before Wolf's comments.
It has been a roller-coaster week for high school sports. On July 29, the PIAA said it would proceed with fall sports as scheduled. But it also created alternative scheduling options for schools, allowing them to opt to delay the fall seasons to early September or as late as the beginning of October.
Watch Now: PIAA proceeding with 'shell' plan for fall sports despite questions, neighboring states announcing delayed starts
Within 24 hours, the WPIAL, which comprises all of District 7 in Pittsburgh, announced it would delay its season in unison. That same day, Thursday, Norristown became the first school district to announce it would not allow fall sports competition this year.
A day later, The Sentinel reported District 3 was surveying its membership, which includes all schools in the Mid-Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League, the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletics Association and the Berks County Interscholastic Athletics Association, as well as a few other schools.
On Monday, the Mid-Penn announced all of its schools, numbering more than 30, would not start first official fall practices until Sept. 4, with competition to begin Sept. 24 for all sports but golf, which could begin a few weeks earlier.
The Mid-Penn's athletic directors held a meeting Thursday morning in Shippensburg when Wolf made his comment. The meeting began at 10 a.m. and was going to go over, among other things, a fall schedule with the new start date.
This week, the L-L said it would delay fall sports as well. York-Adams announced Thursday morning it is delaying fall sports to Sept. 4 as well. Berks has not made a decision yet.
District 3 is set to meet Monday morning at 9 a.m. via Zoom conference call.
50 states, 50 different plans: How PIAA, other state high school associations are approaching fall sports during pandemic
Breaking it down: Key points to know from PIAA's 26-page return-to-competition guidelines for fall sports
Watch Now: PIAA proceeding with 'shell' plan for fall sports despite questions, neighboring states announcing delayed starts
Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.