HS Sports: PIAA will hold meeting Friday after whirlwind day that leaves fate of 2020 fall, winter seasons in doubt

The day began with a surprising statement from Wolf at the end of a nearly 40-minute-long press conference about the coronavirus and pertaining topics, not sports.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine was asked for comment about guidance for attendance at high school sporting events and when to expect it — Levine said Monday it was expected Wednesday — at which point she turned to Wolf to respond.

"The guidance is that we outta avoid any congregate settings," Wolf said to start his reply. "And that means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us. And we outta do anything to defeat that virus. So, anytime we get together for any reason, that's a problem because it makes it easier for that virus to spread.

"The guidance from us, the recommendation that we don't do any sports until Jan. 1," Wolf said to conclude the press conference. No other questions were asked.

The Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association executive director Garry Cathell said in an email to its members the PSFCA later tweeted it will "immediately begin conversation to have spring football" if fall sports are canceled. Lombardi has said repeatedly he did not believe spring football was tenable. The PSFCA also claimed the PIAA was not given prior notice before Wolf's comments.