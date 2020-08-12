HS Sports: PIAA wants meeting with Gov. Wolf's aides about 'possible options for fall sports'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania school sports’ governing body has told Gov. Tom Wolf it wants to talk with his aides about “possible options for fall sports” among its member schools.

The letter from PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi provided to The Associated Press on Wednesday argued that school-sanctioned sports are in a better position than recreational leagues to ensure compliance with pandemic safety measures.

“While, due to outbreaks in different areas of the state, some schools may not be able to play some or all sports, we believe there remains a viable path to permit students in many schools the opportunity to participate in interscholastic athletics in a controlled, healthy and safe manner,” Lombardi wrote in the letter dated Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Wolf said the administration has been in touch with the PIAA about having further discussions.

The PIAA’s board Friday delayed for two weeks making a decision about whether to follow Wolf’s nonbinding recommendation that youth and high school sports be canceled until January. The board is allowing voluntary workouts but not mandatory fall sports activities until its next meeting Aug. 21.

Lombardi said youth sports have been going on this summer with no COVID-19 outbreaks that he knows about.