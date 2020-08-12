You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Sports: PIAA wants meeting with Gov. Wolf's aides about 'possible options for fall sports'
featured
HS Sports

HS Sports: PIAA wants meeting with Gov. Wolf's aides about 'possible options for fall sports'

{{featured_button_text}}
Mechanicsburg Football 7.JPG (copy)

Mechanicsburg’s assistant coach Joe Corcenzi uses antibacterial wipes to thoroughly clean the training equipment during football practice in July.

 Sentinel file

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania school sports’ governing body has told Gov. Tom Wolf it wants to talk with his aides about “possible options for fall sports” among its member schools.

The letter from PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi provided to The Associated Press on Wednesday argued that school-sanctioned sports are in a better position than recreational leagues to ensure compliance with pandemic safety measures.

“While, due to outbreaks in different areas of the state, some schools may not be able to play some or all sports, we believe there remains a viable path to permit students in many schools the opportunity to participate in interscholastic athletics in a controlled, healthy and safe manner,” Lombardi wrote in the letter dated Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Wolf said the administration has been in touch with the PIAA about having further discussions.

The PIAA’s board Friday delayed for two weeks making a decision about whether to follow Wolf’s nonbinding recommendation that youth and high school sports be canceled until January. The board is allowing voluntary workouts but not mandatory fall sports activities until its next meeting Aug. 21.

HS Sports: Despite Wolf's 'strong recommendation,' PIAA seeks 'dialogue' and delays fall season to Aug. 24
HS Sports: Milton Hershey will not have fall sports, first school in Mid-Penn to do so
HS Sports: In effort to cut costs and plan for logistical challenges, District 3 enacting smaller fall postseason fields
HS Sports: Dr. Rachel Levine says data, other states behind reason Gov. Tom Wolf "strongly recommended" no fall sports
Pa. Republicans aim new bills at shutdowns of schools, athletics

Lombardi said youth sports have been going on this summer with no COVID-19 outbreaks that he knows about.

If there are no fall school sports, Lombardi said, student-athletes will find other outlets.

“Halting interscholastic athletics will not eliminate the risk, it will simply shift it to other venues that lack sufficient oversight,” Lombardi wrote.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News