HS Sports: PIAA urges school districts comply with current attendance mandate

The PIAA sent a letter to its 12 districts Thursday urging school districts to follow current state mandates on the number of people at indoor and outdoor high school sporting events.
The letter comes on the heels of the state senate passing HB 2787 and one District 3 school flouting state mandates earlier this week.
The bill would give school districts more autonomy to decide how many spectators to allow this fall, effectively overriding Gov. Tom Wolf's guidelines of no more than 250 for outdoor events and 25 for indoor competition. Wolf is expected to veto the bill, but it is possible the General Assembly pushes it through with a veto-proof majority.
But that will likely take a week or more.
The Wilson School Board went one step further Tuesday, opting not to follow Wolf's guidelines by enacting attendance limitations that far exceed the maximum number the state is allowing. Under the board's decision, the football stadium would allow 609 people in total, the gym used for girls volleyball would accommodate 366 and other venues would max out at less than 100.
The PIAA is asking member schools adhere to the state's guidelines to avoid upsetting the progress the association has made in the last month to have a fall season despite Wolf's "strong recommendation" against doing so.
"If schools violate this, it will cause, us as an organization, a huge problem to keep our support in the General Assembly who expect us to play by the rules and work through the process for change," the letter from executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said, according to multiple reports. "We live by the same type of standard, so please share with your schools and constituents, we will follow the order and work through the process for change. Failing to do that may place all of us in a precarious position and give the administration fuel to change their mind and mandate actions that may be more restrictive to our schools."
Here is the letter the @PIAASports sent to District leadership today warning schools not to violate the current 250/25 spectator rules. pic.twitter.com/6BYlvFhh8D— Bob Greenburg (@BobGreenburg) September 11, 2020
HS Cross Country: Don't expect big weekend invitationals, staples of distancing racing, during a pandemic
HS Sports: Wolf to veto Legislature's bill which aims to allow school districts to determine crowd size at games
District 3 petitions for more games
District 3's board voted unanimously during Wednesday's meeting to petition the PIAA to allow football teams who are knocked out of the playoffs to play more games up through Thanksgiving week, according to PennLive.
Cumberland Valley athletic director Mike Craig proposed the motion. If passed by the PIAA, it would allow teams eliminated prior to Nov. 28 to add more games to their schedule to potentially play a 10-game season. The motion is just for the 2020 season.
District 3 also agreed that a football team must play a minimum four games to qualify for the district playoffs.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.