HS Sports: PIAA shrinks preseason practice requirements, delays team wrestling championships

The PIAA is altering the preseason practice requirements for teams to reach in order to provide schools and teams a few more days to have regular season competitions.
At the same time it is delaying the state team wrestling championships, likely into mid- to late March.
It was a quick but busy day for the PIAA’s board of directors during a meeting right before the holidays.
At its last meeting two weeks ago before Gov. Tom Wolf enacted emergency mitigation efforts to stem the skyrocketing number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 across the state, the PIAA approved rules that required teams to practice two days if they had not practiced in more than seven straight days, three days if they had not practiced in more than 10 straight days and four days if the number of practice days missed was 14 or more.
The PIAA didn’t lift the rule in Tuesday’s meeting. Instead, it temporarily lifted the number of preseason practices required in order to start competition.
Now, if a team has not had a single practice so far this winter — Carlisle and Boiling Springs winter teams are two local examples — that team is no longer required to reach 15 preseason practices. That number is now 10.
The PIAA created a scaled approach. Depending on the number of practices a team has already had, it will need to get in between 4 and 10 more before resuming competition if and when the state’s emergency mitigation efforts expire Jan. 4. Teams that have already recorded six or more practices will only need four more to resume or begin regular season competition.
That means many Cumberland County teams can start their first games as early as Jan. 8. A few teams, primarily from Carlisle and Boiling Springs, might start a week later.
“This seemed to be acceptable to everyone to give them the greatest amount of flexibility so they could get a winter sports season started, and possibly some concluded, before the start of spring sports,” PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said. “By the board then changing the regular season deadline, the district deadline and allowing competition up to the final championship date of the 27th of March, it gives all schools flexibility to get some type of a winter season in without totally upsetting the apple cart.”
There are other exemptions. Schools that don’t have facilities on campus for swimming, bowling and rifle are only required to get in five practices rather than 10.
The preseason requirement changes, similar to those enacted in the fall, are only for this season and not for future winter seasons.
The PIAA has already decreased the postseason fields in basketball and swimming for the state championships. District 3 is expected to make similar adjustments at an upcoming meeting.
Those two moves will provide a few more weeks for regular season competition to qualify for the postseason. Plus, teams that do not qualify for the playoffs or are knocked out early can add further regular season games until March 27.
The PIAA’s next board meeting is Jan. 6, two days after the mitigation orders are scheduled to end. Lombardi said they are moving forward under that plan but “if by chance it moves or becomes fluid, I think we believe that we will be able to get the most current information on the 6th, and if we need to adjust it, we will. We’re hopeful that it starts because it gives schools the most optimum number of days to possibly get a winter schedule in without negatively impacting spring.”
Team wrestling delayed
State team wrestling championships at Hershey’s Giant Center will not be held at its customary time before the individual tournament begins.
Instead, the PIAA approved a plan to push the team championships back to a later date. Lombardi said they are targeting sometime between March 13 and 27. The individual championships will end March 13, and the winter calendar concludes March 27. There’s also a chance the team champions are held after the 27th, Lombardi said.
When, where and how it will be held is not clear.
“I can’t answer that today,” Lombardi said when asked if the PIAA will explore holding the championships away from Giant Center. “However, I can say that we’re going to put everything on the table to possibly have a team champion because it’s important to the membership. … It was the consensus of the [wrestling steering] committee that we wanna make all efforts that we can. I think what the board did today provides us maximum flexibility."
The reasoning: give wrestling teams more time to get in regular season competitions. The state’s shutdown impacted wrestling more than the other winter sports because of the nearly two-month-long postseason that starts in early February.
“That’s our initial plan,” Mark Byers said. “We don’t want to be disruptive to the individual tournament, but I think we’re understanding of the need to schedule or utilize those weeks for part of the regular season for many of those schools.”
A fight over RTK
The PIAA is proceeding with a lawsuit against Pennsylvania aimed at lifting its inclusion as a “State-affiliated entity” under the state’s Right to Know Law passed in 2009.
“The board feels that PIAA is the only nonprofit corporation that is in the Right to Know Law,” Lombardi said. “We are not a state-established entity. And the legislation seems to single us out as an association.”
Lombardi said the PIAA did not originally know it was included in the 2009 bill but spent the last few years working “through the legislative process” to have its inclusion overturned. However, later, he said a series of right-to-know requests from media outlets in recent years “pushed the envelope.” One requested 121 items, he said, calling it “offensive.”
“I don’t think anyone that’s asked for anything, we haven’t provided to them,” he said. “But when we get frivolous requests of over eight years of every possible check that’s been written by 12 different districts and headquarters, we think that’s obscene.”
The Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association’s attorney, Melissa Melewsky, told the Sharon Herald on Monday: “The organization wields enormous power over the daily lives of Pennsylvanians across the state, power that would otherwise fall to school districts. Pennsylvania courts have recognized the unique role PIAA plays, including a finding that the organization is subject to the Sunshine Act because of the decision-making power it exercises. When an organization wields government power, transparency laws must apply.”
