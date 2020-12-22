HS Sports: PIAA shrinks preseason practice requirements, delays team wrestling championships

The PIAA is altering the preseason practice requirements for teams to reach in order to provide schools and teams a few more days to have regular season competitions.

At the same time it is delaying the state team wrestling championships, likely into mid- to late March.

It was a quick but busy day for the PIAA’s board of directors during a meeting right before the holidays.

At its last meeting two weeks ago before Gov. Tom Wolf enacted emergency mitigation efforts to stem the skyrocketing number of cases and deaths from COVID-19 across the state, the PIAA approved rules that required teams to practice two days if they had not practiced in more than seven straight days, three days if they had not practiced in more than 10 straight days and four days if the number of practice days missed was 14 or more.

The PIAA didn’t lift the rule in Tuesday’s meeting. Instead, it temporarily lifted the number of preseason practices required in order to start competition.

Now, if a team has not had a single practice so far this winter — Carlisle and Boiling Springs winter teams are two local examples — that team is no longer required to reach 15 preseason practices. That number is now 10.