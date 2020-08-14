HS Sports: PIAA remains 'concerned' after meeting with Wolf's administration

The PIAA continues to believe it can conduct a fall sports season safely and without issue despite a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed nearly 170,000 U.S. lives, including 7,445 in Pennsylvania. Wolf wants the focus instead to be on opening schools up safely and not on sports but has said more than once in the last week he will let it be a school district decision.

But that still puts the PIAA and member schools in the position of going against Wolf, the Department of Health and the Department of Education's recommendation. Lombardi has maintained a desire to carry on with the season unless the governor orders a mandate against it.

That remains the case, unless something changes by the Aug. 21 meeting.

"We will continue to be advocates for athletic activities that promote the health, and safety, social, emotional, and mental well-being of student-athletes," Lombardi said in the statement.

High school sports across the state are delayed two weeks, with football heat acclimation not scheduled to begin until Aug. 24, barring another delay, after being pushed back from its original start date of Aug. 10.