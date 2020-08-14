HS Sports: PIAA remains 'concerned' after meeting with Wolf's administration

Instead of a clarity, there remains confusion. Instead of unity, there remains division.
The PIAA held its much-anticipated meeting Friday with Gov. Tom Wolf's office, and, well ... there's still ambiguity about the state of the fall sports season.
In a statement released around 3:15 p.m. Friday, the PIAA said it remained "concerned" after Wolf's "strong recommendation" a week ago and subsequent comments Thursday, when the governor reiterated his stance that he could likely not be swayed from his opinion but was not ordering a mandate of no high school and youth sports, at least at this time.
"PIAA is concerned that the Governor's 'strong' recommendation last week and comments in yesterday's press conference were not based upon Pennsylvania sports specific data and the recommendation has been perceived as a mandate by member schools," PIAA's statement read.
It appears the PIAA will carry on with the fall sports season, as executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi has wished to do for the last few weeks throughout a series of mixed messages from Harrisburg.
So the confusion will continue for at least another week. That was a possibility anyway, with the PIAA board of directors meeting moved up from Aug. 26 to the 21st following last week's unexpected comments from the governor. The state's governing body spent the last week publicly lobbying to speak with Wolf or his staff and finally got that meeting Friday.
The PIAA continues to believe it can conduct a fall sports season safely and without issue despite a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed nearly 170,000 U.S. lives, including 7,445 in Pennsylvania. Wolf wants the focus instead to be on opening schools up safely and not on sports but has said more than once in the last week he will let it be a school district decision.
But that still puts the PIAA and member schools in the position of going against Wolf, the Department of Health and the Department of Education's recommendation. Lombardi has maintained a desire to carry on with the season unless the governor orders a mandate against it.
That remains the case, unless something changes by the Aug. 21 meeting.
"We will continue to be advocates for athletic activities that promote the health, and safety, social, emotional, and mental well-being of student-athletes," Lombardi said in the statement.
High school sports across the state are delayed two weeks, with football heat acclimation not scheduled to begin until Aug. 24, barring another delay, after being pushed back from its original start date of Aug. 10.
Numerous leagues and one entire PIAA district have delayed their seasons further than that, including the Mid-Penn Conference, which delayed the start of preseason practices to Sept. 4. The Philadelphia Public League became the first league earlier this week to cancel its entire fall season, followed by the five-team Delaware Valley League earlier Friday. Several schools around the state will also not allow fall sports.
Around Pa., other state associations like Virginia, Delaware and Maryland have canceled their fall seasons and delayed the start of the winter season into mid-December or January.
Despite early assumptions suggesting teens and children are less susceptible to COVID-19 and less likely to transmit the virus to others, recent studies have shown children 10-19 years old might be just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as adults.
Most children and teens experience minor or moderate symptoms, but some experience more severe side effects including multisystem inflammatory syndrome and perhaps lingering respiratory issues.
