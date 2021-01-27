HS Sports: PIAA moving swimming, diving championships to Cumberland Valley; possible football schedule changes coming

“In the most recent basketball bulletin, it gave guidance to officials not to enforce the mask policy because they don’t have the authority,” said assistant executive director Patrick Gebhart, who oversees officials at the PIAA level. “The board of directors didn’t make any rule modifications regarding the masks. They do not have any authority provided by the board of directors. Also, our return to competition guidelines also did not give the officials authority for that. They’re directed to, if they have any issue with the way the masks are being worn, then talk to the game manager for the contest.”

Elliott repeated an earlier question asking how game managers were expected to enforce it and what the PIAA’s guidelines were for that. Neither Majikes nor Gebhart answered, and Gebhart ended the conversation by saying he was “reluctant” to speak further to someone currently suing the PIAA.

In 2019, Elliott sued the PIAA claiming the organization took retaliatory measures against him and his siblings. Elliott claims William Schoen, the current District 2 officials representative, denied his siblings playoff assignments in response to Dave Elliott running for election in 2016 against Schoen.