HS Sports: PIAA moving swimming, diving championships to Cumberland Valley; possible football schedule changes coming

The PIAA approved further changes to the 2021 winter postseason, this time primarily in swimming.
Wednesday’s board of directors meeting began in surprising fashion — recently elected District 2 officials representative James Elliott pressed the PIAA on its lack of clearly defined mask enforcement policies at the start of the Zoom meeting — and provided a clearer picture on the postseason that will begin in about a month.
The PIAA swimming and diving championships will move from its customary home at Bucknell University for this year only, and Cumberland Valley will host over three days across two weeks.
Associate executive director Melissa Mertz proposed the idea to the board, which approved it without issue.
Under the plan, the PIAA diving championships will be held March 13 at CV. Only district champions will qualify this year, essentially half the field, in keeping with most other sports during the pandemic.
The swimming state championships will be held March 19-20. An exact schedule of events will be announced later.
Mertz said because of capacity limitations at Bucknell’s natatorium (110 people), as well as the college students not being away on spring break during that time, the PIAA had little choice but to change venues. She said Bucknell has verbally agreed for this year.
Cumberland Valley became an appealing option, she said, because the school is accustomed to holding large events and because it can accommodate the state championships by using the nearby cafeteria, main gym and auxiliary gym as staging areas for athletes and teams when not in the pool. CV hosts the District 3 swimming championships already.
Districts will have until March 7 to hold championships to determine the state qualifiers — March 8 if inclement weather intervenes.
Among other winter postseason notes:
- The cheerleading championships will be at Hershey April 10.
- The PIAA is proceeding with hosting the state basketball championship games at Giant Center, like normal. Dates are not available.
- The district team wrestling deadline to qualify for the team state championships is now March 20. A date for the state championships is not set.
- The PIAA also approved a motion to allow teams still in the district playoffs to schedule regular season or league championship games even while competing in districts. Previously, the PIAA’s policy for this year, because of the pandemic, was to allow teams not in the playoffs or those knocked out to hold more regular season games up until the maximum of 22 games.
Fall changes incoming
The first domino fell in what may be a new-look fall sports schedule.
The PIAA approved changes to the golf championships, eliminating the individual regional championships and cutting the two-day state championships to one day per classification. Without regionals, the PIAA will use its qualifying formula to add more golfers to the state championship field.
And more may be coming.
The football steering committee has begun discussions on changing the schedule. Changes may include starting the season early in August. The PIAA appears committed to holding the state championships before Thanksgiving, with executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi saying during the media session that this season, influenced heavily by the pandemic, was a teaching moment for the PIAA.
Options could include cutting down the postseason field as well.
Nothing was approved, with the board saying this is the start of discussions. Lombardi did not rule out changes going into effect as early as the 2021 fall season.
Tension over masks
The PIAA meeting began in unusual fashion, with Elliott, a District 2 official, questioning the PIAA, and specifically how it wanted game managers to enforce proper mask wearing among coaches and players during basketball games.
PIAA president Frank Majikes said the PIAA had responded to Elliott, which Elliott refuted.
“In the most recent basketball bulletin, it gave guidance to officials not to enforce the mask policy because they don’t have the authority,” said assistant executive director Patrick Gebhart, who oversees officials at the PIAA level. “The board of directors didn’t make any rule modifications regarding the masks. They do not have any authority provided by the board of directors. Also, our return to competition guidelines also did not give the officials authority for that. They’re directed to, if they have any issue with the way the masks are being worn, then talk to the game manager for the contest.”
Elliott repeated an earlier question asking how game managers were expected to enforce it and what the PIAA’s guidelines were for that. Neither Majikes nor Gebhart answered, and Gebhart ended the conversation by saying he was “reluctant” to speak further to someone currently suing the PIAA.
In 2019, Elliott sued the PIAA claiming the organization took retaliatory measures against him and his siblings. Elliott claims William Schoen, the current District 2 officials representative, denied his siblings playoff assignments in response to Dave Elliott running for election in 2016 against Schoen.
The PIAA said during its media session it could not provide much comment because the case is still pending.