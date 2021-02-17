HS Sports: PIAA issues mask form during state tournaments, but enforcement options for schools appear limited

The PIAA will require schools participating in the winter state championships complete a form listing any players or coaches on the team who are medically exempt from wearing a mask.

It’s the first sign the PIAA, which held a virtual board of directors meeting Wednesday afternoon, is looking to have some form of mask policy across the state after not doing so during the regular season, however limited it may be.

The form will not be required during district tournament play after some contention — including from WPIAL/District 7 representative Scott Seltzer — from districts who either had their own forms, have already begun district tournament play or object for other reasons.

Schools will submit the form to the opposing school the day of the competition. The PIAA is not strictly requiring doctor’s notes be submitted for each individual. PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi suggested even a note from parents would suffice, if the school deems it satisfactory. The PIAA will not question the forms.

“Each individual school district, by the order, has to do an individual assessment from our understanding of this. So, there is no blanket waiver of this,” Lombardi said.