HS Sports: PIAA greenlights spring sports health and safety guidelines with practices set to begin Monday

Spring high school sports athletes have waited more than 18 months to play again, and the wait is nearing its end as practices officially open Monday.
The PIAA released a 24-page set of health and safety guidelines Wednesday for spring sports, covering everything from mask use to baseball teams bringing their own baseballs to use each game while on the field.
Not that there was much doubt this spring season would be canceled for a second consecutive year, but the guidelines are the clearest sign yet that spring athletes will compete for the first time since 2019, a year before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down PIAA sports abruptly in March of 2020.
“Everybody is really committed to doing whatever we can to get a full season for those spring athletes that lost it last year,” PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said during Wednesday afternoon's board of directors meeting.
Spring preseason practices are set to begin Monday, with the boys tennis regular season kicking off March 15. Opening day for the spring's other sports — baseball, softball, boys volleyball, boys/girls lacrosse and track and field — is set for March 26.
Masks continue to be required of all athletes, coaches and spectators, the PIAA said, unless outdoors and they can maintain "sustained 6-foot distancing."
Many of the guidelines are similar to the fall and winter guidelines the PIAA has used this school year.
Some of the key guidelines specific to the spring include:
- Baseball and softball: if a pitcher wears a mask, it must be a single dark color. Softball pitchers cannot wear a yellow similar to that of the softball; umpires are required to wear masks behind the plate; and teams can agree prior to games to use their own balls while pitching and on defense.
- Track and field: athletes are encouraged to throw their own implements and only retrieve their own, and the same with pole vaulters; runners can use disposable gloves; and races 800 meters or longer can be run in "alleys or minimally one turn staggers."
- Lacrosse: Players don't need to wear masks while competing because the helmet and mouth guard may make breathing in a mask difficult, the PIAA claims; stick checks will be conducted by players laying their masks out in a line so officials can inspect them while socially distanced.
- Volleyball: Line judges are required again, unlike in the fall when Pennsylvania had a 25-person indoor capacity limit.
Lombardi said the PIAA hopes to hold a full spring postseason. Winter and fall championships have been reduced almost across the board by half the typical field. With the 2020 spring season canceled before all but boys tennis had played, the PIAA hopes to give spring athletes a full, normal postseason.
“Reducing all of our qualifiers is painful, because we're limiting opportunities for young people,” Lombardi said. “Hopefully some of this [COVID spread dissipates] and maybe the vaccine will have some impact [so] that we possibly can start moving back to a more regular type of postseason.”
Fans in the Giant stands
Gov. Tom Wolf's recent announcement that increased the maximum indoor capacity during the pandemic has given the PIAA an opportunity have fans during the state wrestling and basketball championships at Hershey's Giant Center.
Wolf raised the indoor capacity limit from 10% to 15%. Giant Center seats 10,500. The PIAA and the venue will work to determine the total number of fans allowed, after accounting for teams and event staff.
It's possible each basketball team that makes the state championship game could be allowed around 600 fans, and wrestlers who reach the state championships March 12-13 will be given six ticket vouchers.
