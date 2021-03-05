HS Sports: PIAA greenlights spring sports health and safety guidelines with practices set to begin Monday

Spring high school sports athletes have waited more than 18 months to play again, and the wait is nearing its end as practices officially open Monday.

The PIAA released a 24-page set of health and safety guidelines Wednesday for spring sports, covering everything from mask use to baseball teams bringing their own baseballs to use each game while on the field.

Not that there was much doubt this spring season would be canceled for a second consecutive year, but the guidelines are the clearest sign yet that spring athletes will compete for the first time since 2019, a year before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down PIAA sports abruptly in March of 2020.

“Everybody is really committed to doing whatever we can to get a full season for those spring athletes that lost it last year,” PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said during Wednesday afternoon's board of directors meeting.

Spring preseason practices are set to begin Monday, with the boys tennis regular season kicking off March 15. Opening day for the spring's other sports — baseball, softball, boys volleyball, boys/girls lacrosse and track and field — is set for March 26.