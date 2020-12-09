HS Sports: PIAA approves condensed postseason brackets; extending time for regular season competitions

The PIAA approved changes to its postseason and regular season schedule similar to ones enacted during the fall.
Among them:
- The state basketball championships will feature just district champions, meaning the 32-team field is cut to a max of 12 in all six classifications.
- Teams that do not qualify for the postseason or are knocked out early on can add further regular season games during the postseason portion of the winter calendar until they play the PIAA’s maximum number of games. That is 22 for basketball. Any postseason games played count to that 22.
- Similar to the cross country championships, the state swimming championships will likely be cut from 32 to 16 competitors per event and the four-day tournament will likely be cut down. That has not been finalized.
- Unique to wrestling, the PIAA is adding a one-day super regional for the individual postseason, among a slew of other wrestling changes that includes cutting the number of team tournament qualifiers. The state individual championship will be a one-day event rather than a three-day tournament.
It would be the first time in decades only district champs qualify for the PIAA basketball tournament.
In regards to the extended regular season, the policy was used during the fall. In Cumberland County, few teams played more than a handful of games into November once the postseason began. Mechanicsburg football was the only one to complete a 10-game season, but that included a District 3 playoff game. Most teams in soccer and the other fall sports shut down once the postseason began.
That extension, however, could be useful for schools like Carlisle and Boiling Springs. Both athletics departments are currently shut down until mid-January. An extended regular season could allow both schools to schedule extra games once the rest of the state reaches the postseason. But how many teams would be willing to add either the Herd or the Bubblers, based on how the fall played out, is unknown.
With the PIAA postseason fields now largely set, District 3 is expected to approve revamped postseason brackets that will not include consolation games sometime in the coming weeks.
