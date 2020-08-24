 Skip to main content
HS Sports: Philadelphia Catholic League opts out of fall sports season due to COVID-19 pandemic
HS Sports

HS Sports: Philadelphia Catholic League opts out of fall sports season due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Philadelphia Catholic League announced Monday that it is opting out of the fall sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philadelphia Public League and the Delaware Valley League have already canceled fall sports, leaving the PIAA with almost no teams in southeastern Pennsylvania this fall.

Several dozen school districts have also opted out, including Milton Hershey, Harrisburg and Reading at a local level.

The PCL is the home of St. Joseph’s Prep, the defending 2019 Class 6A football champions, and Archbishop Wood, the 2019 Class 5A champions.

District 3 and the Mid-Penn Conference are proceeding with the fall season after the PIAA voted Friday to begin the season this week with preseason practices, unless schools or leagues opted for a later start. The first Mid-Penn workouts are allowed to begin Sept. 4.

Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda

