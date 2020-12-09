HS Sports: Pennsylvania Principals Association asks PIAA to delay start of winter season

Hours before the PIAA met Wednesday afternoon, two days before the first basketballs were to tip off, the Pennsylvania Principals Association sent a letter requesting the state’s high school athletics governing body delay the start of the season.
Daily case counts for COVID-19 continue to climb across Cumberland County and Pennsylvania, with 151 new cases and 10 additional deaths reported in Cumberland County Wednesday. The county had three straight days of 248 or more positive cases from Dec. 3-5 followed by four straight of 183 or less.
The PIAA for weeks has been reticent to delay the season despite the rising case counts and possible restrictions from Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pa. Department of Health.
But perhaps the most vocal demand yet was made early Wednesday.
“Our nation and our state are faced with the crisis of a generation,” the letter, signed by PPA president Jonathan Ross and executive director Paul Healey said. “We, as principals, are being directed to carry out plans to hold a winter sports season in the midst of this deadly outbreak. We are directed to do so while many of our schools have been closed for in-person instruction because the community spread is so prevalent that the Pennsylvania Department of Health has directed us to move to remote learning.
“Instead of creating a statewide solution, PIAA is pushing the decision to the local level, requiring school boards to make decisions for their individual school district, which may be diametrically opposed to decisions made by neighboring districts. A delay of the winter sports season we believe, offers an alternative to losing an entire season. This will allow school leaders the time to implement the mitigation efforts Governor (Tom) Wolf and Secretary (Rachel) Levine have implemented.”
The PIAA began its meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday. In the opening minutes, State College superintendent Bob O’Donnell spoke during public comments.
“I believe we should delay the PIAA winter competitions until at least Feb. 1 [for the start of competition],” said O’Donnell, who said he is a former basketball coach. “Right now our county (Centre County) and its neighbors are burning up with COVID-19 cases. In our district schools we have had almost 50 cases of COVID among our employees and students in the last 10 days. Our hospital has been at maximum capacity for weeks. … Our belief is that we should shift the winter and spring competitions seasons so that these student-athletes still have the opportunities to compete but hopefully in a safer environment.”
O’Donnell said if the winter season continues without delay, SC may have to cancel some competitions.
The PPA statement also said: “A delay of the winter sports season we believe, offers an alternative to losing an entire season.”
The PIAA went into executive session shortly after O’Donnell’s statement, a common practice early in their monthly meetings.
This story will be updated with more information after the PIAA meeting.
