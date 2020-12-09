HS Sports: Pennsylvania Principals Association asks PIAA to delay start of winter season

Hours before the PIAA met Wednesday afternoon, two days before the first basketballs were to tip off, the Pennsylvania Principals Association sent a letter requesting the state’s high school athletics governing body delay the start of the season.

Daily case counts for COVID-19 continue to climb across Cumberland County and Pennsylvania, with 151 new cases and 10 additional deaths reported in Cumberland County Wednesday. The county had three straight days of 248 or more positive cases from Dec. 3-5 followed by four straight of 183 or less.

The PIAA for weeks has been reticent to delay the season despite the rising case counts and possible restrictions from Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pa. Department of Health.

But perhaps the most vocal demand yet was made early Wednesday.

“Our nation and our state are faced with the crisis of a generation,” the letter, signed by PPA president Jonathan Ross and executive director Paul Healey said. “We, as principals, are being directed to carry out plans to hold a winter sports season in the midst of this deadly outbreak. We are directed to do so while many of our schools have been closed for in-person instruction because the community spread is so prevalent that the Pennsylvania Department of Health has directed us to move to remote learning.