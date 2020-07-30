HS Sports: Norristown suspends all fall sports, will vote on canceling season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One day after the PIAA approved a set of guidelines aimed at starting the fall sports season on time despite the coronavirus pandemic, Norristown Area School District announced it is recommending its school board "officially cancel our Fall sports season."

It would make the eastern-Pennsylvania school, which is in Montgomery County, one of the counties hit hardest by the pandemic this year, the first school to cancel fall sports this year.

"We recognize the angst this will bring for our student-athletes, coaches, and gameday staff, but it is the health and safety of those groups and their families that are paramount to the district," the district's statement said Thursday afternoon. "If we cannot guarantee a safe return to the classroom, we cannot guarantee a safe return to the playing field, course, sidelines, courts or locker rooms."

Norristown went on to say it would revisit the decision if the PIAA changes the fall sports calendar.

NASD is going to virtual learning until Jan. 11 this school year.