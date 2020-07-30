HS Sports: Norristown suspends all fall sports, will vote on canceling season

One day after the PIAA approved a set of guidelines aimed at starting the fall sports season on time despite the coronavirus pandemic, Norristown Area School District announced it is recommending its school board "officially cancel our Fall sports season."
It would make the eastern-Pennsylvania school, which is in Montgomery County, one of the counties hit hardest by the pandemic this year, the first school to cancel fall sports this year.
"We recognize the angst this will bring for our student-athletes, coaches, and gameday staff, but it is the health and safety of those groups and their families that are paramount to the district," the district's statement said Thursday afternoon. "If we cannot guarantee a safe return to the classroom, we cannot guarantee a safe return to the playing field, course, sidelines, courts or locker rooms."
Norristown went on to say it would revisit the decision if the PIAA changes the fall sports calendar.
NASD is going to virtual learning until Jan. 11 this school year.
The PIAA approved a 26-page document of guidelines for fall sports to return. The PIAA also will allow member schools to opt to delay the start of their seasons to mid-September or as late as Oct. 5. The PIAA is also discussing possible changes to the fall state championship brackets, but a final decision has not been made yet.
Locally, Big Spring, Cedar Cliff and Shippensburg had to shut down offseason workouts for a two-week quarantine when at least one sport at each school had a confirmed case of COVID-19 among its players. Cedar Cliff's boys soccer and field hockey teams have returned in the last week, athletic director John Kosydar said Thursday.
