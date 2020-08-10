HS Sports: Milton Hershey will not have fall sports, first school in Mid-Penn to do so

Milton Hershey is the first school in the Mid-Penn Conference to decide it will not compete during the fall sports season.
Dave Bitting told the District 3 board of directors during Monday morning's meeting the Spartans football, soccer, field hockey, girls volleyball, girls tennis, golf and cross country programs will not be active this fall due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
"I was shared a letter that Milton Hershey was not playing fall sports," Bitting told the board.
"I just received a letter, or was shared a letter from our executive director."
It is the first school to do so in the Mid-Penn and joins a growing list of schools around the state to do so. Norristown was the first to cancel its fall sports individually a few weeks ago.
Bitting did not provide further details, saying simply he had received a note about the decision.
Also Monday, Central Dauphin announced it was suspending offseason workouts for all sports at least a week after numerous positive tests for COVID-19, according to FOX43.
The Philadelphia Public League also announced Monday morning it would not hold sports until Jan. 1, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, following a "strong recommendation" from Gov. Tom Wolf dropped suddenly during Thursday's Department of Health press conference. The rest of the PIAA is still proceeding with a fall season but has delayed the season's start until Aug. 24 for now.
The Mid-Penn will not begin preseason practices until Sept. 4 with regular seasons able to begin Sept. 24.
HS Sports: Despite Wolf's 'strong recommendation,' PIAA seeks 'dialogue' and delays fall season to Aug. 24
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
