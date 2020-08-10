HS Sports: Milton Hershey will not have fall sports, first school in Mid-Penn to do so

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Milton Hershey is the first school in the Mid-Penn Conference to decide it will not compete during the fall sports season.

Dave Bitting told the District 3 board of directors during Monday morning's meeting the Spartans football, soccer, field hockey, girls volleyball, girls tennis, golf and cross country programs will not be active this fall due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was shared a letter that Milton Hershey was not playing fall sports," Bitting told the board.

"I just received a letter, or was shared a letter from our executive director."

It is the first school to do so in the Mid-Penn and joins a growing list of schools around the state to do so. Norristown was the first to cancel its fall sports individually a few weeks ago.

Bitting did not provide further details, saying simply he had received a note about the decision.

Also Monday, Central Dauphin announced it was suspending offseason workouts for all sports at least a week after numerous positive tests for COVID-19, according to FOX43.