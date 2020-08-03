HS Sports: Mid-Penn Conference delaying all fall sports to Sept. 4

Restart the countdown.
The Mid-Penn Conference's fall sports season will begin Sept. 4 with the first official preseason practices, pending board approval, due to the coronavirus pandemic. With all sports but golf and tennis required to hold 15 practices before the first regular season game, that means games can begin Sept. 24. Golf and tennis would begin sooner.
That's a delay of nearly a month for football and about three weeks for all other sports. Football's heat acclimation was scheduled to start Aug. 10, with all sports starting practice Aug. 17.
"In response to the delay of school start-ups by many school districts, the [Mid-Penn] Conference has designated 9/4/2020 as the earliest date to begin formal fall sports practices, pending local board approvals," a short press release said Monday evening. "More information will be released after Thursday’s MPC Athletic Director’s meeting."
Mid-Penn president and Shippensburg athletic director Mike Montedoro told PennLive the vote was a "consensus among conference officials."
No other details were provided in the statement. It is not known when the new schedule will be made available either.
After the news broke, Cumberland Valley tweeted its first practices would begin Sept. 8, the Tuesday after the new start date, which would mean Eagles teams would start their regular seasons after their counterparts.
The original regular season would've begun Aug. 20 (golf), Aug. 24 (girls tennis), Aug. 28 (football) and Sept. 4 for soccer, field hockey, cross country and girls volleyball.
Now, those regular seasons won't begin until several weeks later.
"I’ll be honest, man, I thought it was 50-50 that we were gonna be able to start next week with heat week. So, it wasn’t totally unexpected," Mechanicsburg head football coach Anthony Rose said. "I’m just glad that the Mid-Penn ADs and directors are at least giving us a chance to get a season in with these kids."
"Well, it hurts and helps if we actually have a season," Mechanicsburg girls tennis coach Pat Smith said through email. "On the one hand, it gives more time to develop new talent in voluntary summer training, but will we have to cancel some matches since the start of the match season is now looking like Sept. 14? Also, will there be a PIAA path to a state championship? Pretty crazy, I just hope we can play some or all of our matches."
Rose said there's disappointment because he was "ready to go" for heat acclimation in a week. But being able to play a season, any season, is a "small victory" he's willing to take.
All sports except golf and girls tennis must hold at least 15 practices during the preseason before they are allowed to compete in their first regular season game.
"As of now we will be planning what open field/gym activities will look like so that our players can continue to prepare throughout the extended period of time," Cumberland Valley girls soccer coach George Gemberling said through email.
"I told the girls we are proceeding with open fields," Mechanicsburg field hockey coach Tonya Brown said through text message. "It's unfortunate that we have thousands of students that just want a 'normal' life of school and sports. We as coaches are implementing open fields as safely as possible, and doing the best we can to keep the athletes safe. We are following all the protocols set before us, and we need to follow the guidelines of doctors and scientists as they continually develop the best practices."
The news isn't unexpected.
The PIAA announced Wednesday during its board of directors meeting that it would allow member school districts flexibility to delay their seasons in a handful of different ways, including a "hybrid schedule" starting as late as Oct. 5. Within 24 hours, the WPIAL/District 7 in Pittsburgh announced the entire league was delaying its season to Aug. 24 for golf and girls tennis, Sept. 10 for football and Sept. 14 for all other sports.
"It seemed it was inevitable, so no surprise," Carlisle girls soccer coach Greg Clippinger said through email. "Our girls will continue to train as if the season is going to kick off on Sept. 4, although at this point one would think that is in jeopardy as well."
Watch Now: PIAA proceeding with 'shell' plan for fall sports despite questions, neighboring states announcing delayed starts
Breaking it down: Key points to know from PIAA's 26-page return-to-competition guidelines for fall sports
50 states, 50 different plans: How PIAA, other state high school associations are approaching fall sports during pandemic
The Sentinel also reported last week District 3, which the Mid-Penn is a part of, was surveying its membership about what they might do with the fall schedule. No other District 3 league has as of yet announced any changes in its schedule.
"At the end of the day, a coach's responsibility is to the health and well-being of their players, therefore we take the appropriate steps the ensure this," Gemberling said. "[This year] was going to look different, we just were not sure how different. With programs that have been operating over 30 years, we know the one constant in sports is that they will change and adapt. This year will be no different."
The decision to delay as one league could alleviate some scheduling issues that might have popped up if individual teams and schools had decided on their own whether to proceed with the original start date or delay in some fashion.
Rose said his Wildcats will play an all-division schedule against the rest of the Mid-Penn Colonial, their new division following realignment set in 2019 to start this school year. Mechanicsburg will not have its yearly opener with non-division foe Carlisle but will keep it's neighborhood rivalry with Northern now that both teams are in the same division.
Earlier Monday, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said there will be guidelines out Wednesday regarding spectators and high school sports. There are no details about what that may entail. Current guidelines from the Department of Education in June allow only 250 people at outdoor high school sporting events, which counts players, coaches and other staff, and 25 for indoor sports.
HS Sports: Levine says guidelines for fans at games expected Wednesday; Maryland postpones all sports through 2020
Also, Philadelphia's Inter-Academic Athletic League announced it would delay fall sports, allowing strength and conditioning practices until Aug. 22, then shutting down before practices will be Sept. 14 with the regular season starting in early October, per Inquirer.com.
Maryland on Monday joined Virginia as the latest high school state association to push fall sports into the spring. Maryland public schools will not have any athletics competition until sometime in 2021.
Offseason workouts weren't allowed to begin in Pa. until late June, and under strict sanitization and safety guidelines. It has left every team behind their normal development during the offseason. Rose said the extra month between now and Sept. 4's first practice could be beneficial for his team.
"I do think it can, especially in the weight room," he said. "You’ve gotta be creative, but there’s still a lot of stuff you can do to help yourself as a team."
"It does not make up for what was perceptually lost due to no team workouts this summer," Clippinger said. "There is no replacement for interactive play, full field scrimmage and team interaction on a less formal basis when the opportunity exists. Since it did not exist to that degree, then I know our girls will be fine because they kept up with everything else they could do individually. They are a focused group, training and conditioning individually. I believe our transition to team practices will be seamless. We will have a great preseason — evaluate, adjust and prepare accordingly."
Mallory Merda contributed to this report.
