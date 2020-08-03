HS Sports: Mid-Penn Conference delaying all fall sports to Sept. 4

The Sentinel also reported last week District 3, which the Mid-Penn is a part of, was surveying its membership about what they might do with the fall schedule. No other District 3 league has as of yet announced any changes in its schedule.

"At the end of the day, a coach's responsibility is to the health and well-being of their players, therefore we take the appropriate steps the ensure this," Gemberling said. "[This year] was going to look different, we just were not sure how different. With programs that have been operating over 30 years, we know the one constant in sports is that they will change and adapt. This year will be no different."

The decision to delay as one league could alleviate some scheduling issues that might have popped up if individual teams and schools had decided on their own whether to proceed with the original start date or delay in some fashion.

Rose said his Wildcats will play an all-division schedule against the rest of the Mid-Penn Colonial, their new division following realignment set in 2019 to start this school year. Mechanicsburg will not have its yearly opener with non-division foe Carlisle but will keep it's neighborhood rivalry with Northern now that both teams are in the same division.